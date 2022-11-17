The weather is getting colder and we can all feel the nip in the air! As the temperature falls, all we wish to do is indulge in something warm, simple and wholesome. What is the dish that keeps us warm in winter? It is soup! Whether we are recovering from a cough or simply want a quick dinner, soup always comes to our rescue. Many soup recipes are available to us but the ingredients are not always present in our pantry. Keeping this in mind, we have found some quick and easy soups you can make from dal!





Here Are 5 Quick And Easy Dal Soup Recipes:

1. Moong Dal Soup

This wholesome soup is prepared in a pressure cooker and has the zing of black pepper. Moong dal is a treasure trove of health as it is rich in protein, fibre and antioxidants; therefore, this soup is ideal to keep you warm and healthy in the winter. It is ready in just 15 minutes.

Click here for the recipe for Moong Dal Soup.

2. Masoor Dal Soup

Another quick and nutritious soup for winter, this masoor dal is also ready in just 10 minutes. This special dal comes with the goodness of spinach, giving twice the amount of protein in the soup. It is seasoned with garlic, ginger and black pepper.





Click here for the recipe for Masoor Dal Soup.

3. Urad & Chana Dal Soup

This simple and quick dal soup comes with the goodness of two different types of dal - urad and chana. The dals are boiled together with tomatoes and onions and ground into a thick paste, which is later seasoned with green chillies and pepper.





Click here for the recipe for Urad and Chana Dal Soup.

4. Bele Saru

This South Indian delicacy is a warm and delicious soup that is a combination of arhar dal, tamarind and tadka. The chatpata soup is also very healthy and nutritious, thanks to arhar dal. The familiar South Indian flavours of the soup make it quite delicious.





Click here for the recipe for Bele Saru.

5. Moong Dal Kiwi Coconut Soup

This moong dal soup is a little different from the usual dal soup as it comes with the sweetness of kiwi and the creaminess of coconut milk. Ready in 30 minutes, the luscious and creamy flavours of the dal give it a rich appeal.





Click here for the recipe for Moong Dal Kiwi Coconut Soup.





Try out these quick and easy dal soups to warm yourself in the winter. Do tell us in the comments section which one you enjoyed the most.