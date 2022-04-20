After a long and tiring day, there is nothing quite like your favourite comforting meal to lift up your spirits. It may be the simple dal-roti combo for some, the enriching khichdi, or a cooling panta bhat for others. The one thing that remains the same throughout these favourites is that they are simple, filling, and really easy to make. After all, that is what makes a dish comforting, isn't it? It has to make you happy without much effort put into it. While looking for more quick and enriching recipes to make, we came across a sweet porridge that was replete with many benefits and was one of the easiest out there. It is called the Talbina.





Talbina is made with barley (jau) and uses honey or dates for sweetness. It has mild flavours and a creamy texture and looks an awful lot like the Indian classic sweet dish, kheer. The dish, however, has an immense fan following amongst the Arabs. They believe it cures depression and is great for stress relief too. Apart from Arabs, barley is believed to be highly beneficial by Indians too. It is considered to be great for weight loss, keeping the body cool in summer, maintaining heart health and more.





Barley (Jau) is a food commonly had in India too.

Benefits Of Barley:

Barley is known for its numerous uses, some of which are listed below:

1. Barley is believed to be an excellent diuretic, which cures urinary tract infections (UTI) and also helps the body to keep cool during summer. In fact, barley water is also considered a digestive tonic that helps in facilitating the process of digestion.





2. According to researchers, barley can also rapidly improve people's health by reducing the risk for cardiovascular disease. In a study conducted by Lund University, the researchers found that participants' metabolism improved with additional benefits such as a decrease in blood sugar and insulin levels, and an increase in insulin sensitivity just by regularly consuming barley for a couple of days.





3. Research also shows that barley can significantly reduce the levels of "bad cholesterol" that are associated with heart disease risk, suggesting that barley has similar cholesterol-lowering effects as oats. This research, published in The European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, included 14 studies on clinical trials conducted in seven countries.





Keeping these benefits in mind, here's how you can make the simple and delicious Talbina porridge at home.





Drinks and dishes made with barley are famous for their benefits.

How To Make Talbina l Talbina Recipe

Talbina is made with barley (Jau). Wash and soak barley in water for 4-5 hours. In a pan add milk and let it come to a rolling boil, add the soaked barley, and let cook until mushy. You may either use honey or chopped dates as a sweetener. Many people also like adding chopped dry fruits like cashews, nuts, walnuts, and pistachio but that is completely your choice. Once the texture is creamy and soft, take off from the heat and serve to enjoy!





Click here for the detailed recipe of Talbina.





