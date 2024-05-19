As the summer heat beats down on us, there is one refreshing thing we can always count on to cool us down – mint! Also known as pudina, mint is a humble herb that can impart its cooling properties to almost anything – from refreshing drinks to delightful chutneys. The best part is that you easily grow it at home and enjoy its taste. But beyond its culinary versatility, mint holds a treasure trove of health benefits too! Intrigued? Read on to learn 5 simple ways to include more mint (pudina) in your diet, to stay cool, healthy and satisfied all summer long!





Mint (pudina) can do wonders for your body.

Health Benefits Of Mint (Pudina)

1. Aids Digestion

Yes! Mint can actually cure your digestive problems! This is because mint has menthol, which is the active oil in the mint, has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that can soothe an upset stomach.

2. May Cure Headache

The strong and refreshing aroma of mint can help you ease headaches. It is because mint is a decently strong adaptogenic herb. When a balm containing mint base or mint oil is rubbed on the forehead, it can help cure headaches.

3. Aids Weight Loss

Mint can help shed extra kilos! This is because it has digestive enzymes that can help accelerate the absorption of nutrients from food. When the metabolism of your body is better, it will aid in weight loss.

4. Improves Brain Power

As per various studies, mint can help in alertness, retention, and cognitive functions. It may also help in better memory retention.

5. Treats Cold

If you are struggling with a stuffy nose, then mint can help clear congestion of the nose, throat, bronchi, and lungs. It is because it has anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve irritation.

Make yourself a refreshing minty lemonade this summer!

Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Include More Mint In Your Diet

Now that we have listed how mint can help you in day-to-day life, here are 5 easy ways to include more mint in your diet.

1. Minty Lemonade

Beat the scorching summer heat with a tall glass of mint-infused lemonade. Not only is this drink refreshing in summer but the addition of mint leaves adds a delightful symphony of flavours. To make this lemonade, muddle a couple of fresh mint leaves with lemon juice, honey and chilled water. Mix all the ingredients well and garnish it with a sprig of mint for an extra burst of freshness.

2. Mint Chutney

Spice up your everyday meals with a tasty mint chutney that adds a punch of flavour to them. It pairs perfectly with everything – from dal chawal to kebabs! All you have to do is blend some fresh mint leaves along with spicy green chillies, garlic, ginger and a dash of lemon juice. Blend the ingredients until smooth. Add seasoning like salt and red chilli as per your taste preference. And it's done!

3. Mint Yoghurt Dip

Whip up a creamy dip as a side dish for your spicy curries and pakoras with a mint yoghurt dip. To make an easy yoghurt dip at home, take finely chopped mint leaves with thick yoghurt, minced garlic, a dash of salt and lemon juice. Mix the ingredients well and include seasonings of your choice. And it's done! This dip is perfect to beat the summer heat.

Yoghurt tastes amazing with some minty flavours!

4. Mint Salads

Want a minty way to lose weight? Add mint leaves to your salads! Mint has a cool and refreshing taste that complements a wide range of ingredients. Whether it's a classic salad with crunchy vegetables and tangy dressings or a regular lentil salad, mint leaves add a vibrant contrast that amps up the flavour profile of your dish!

5. Mint Mocktails

Whether you are hosting a soiree or a simple pool party, mint mocktails are perfect for every occasion. From classic mojitos packed with the flavours of lime to minty fruit concoctions made with berries, the possibilities of including mint in your mocktails are endless!





