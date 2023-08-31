Wondering how to use everyday ingredients to make diabetic-friendly foods? Tired of the same old ways of cooking dal? Want to bring some (healthy) variety to your regular meals? Then we have the perfect list of recipes for you. Today, we're going to discuss why and how you can have moong dal as part of a diabetes diet. Moong dal (both yellow and whole green varieties) is among the most common ingredients found in Indian kitchens. This dietary staple can actually work wonders for those suffering from diabetes - provided you cook it in the right way. Check out the benefits and recipes below.

4 Key Benefits Of Moong Dal For Diabetes:

Moong Dal for Diabetes: Moong is high in protein and fibre. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Great source of protein:

Both yellow moong dal and green moong (mung beans) are amazing sources of vegetarian protein. Their high protein content can help curb your appetite and keep your blood sugar levels stable.

2. Packed with fibre and nutrients:

Moong dal is high in fibre, which helps keep you full for longer and gets digested easily. This dal also provides vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can indirectly help you deal with diabetes and related issues.

3. Good for your heart:

Those suffering from diabetes often face complications related to their heart health. Moong dal can help lower levels of bad cholesterol, which are associated with heart disease. It also contains minerals such as potassium and magnesium, which may help control blood pressure.

4. Supports weight loss:

Weight management is also a concern for many diabetics. Thus, they have to have wholesome foods that can contribute towards their health in more than one way. Moong dal is one such option. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora explains, "Moong dal is extremely light and high in protein. The high quantum of fibre present in the dal keeps you satiated for a longer time. These two factors make moong dal an effective option for weight loss."

Here Are 8 Healthy And Easy Moong Dal Recipes For Diabetics:

Diabetes Diet: How To Have Moong Dal For Breakfast Or Snack Time:

1. Moong Dal Idli

Make protein-rich idlis by using a moong dal batter. Photo Credit: iStock

Ditch those high-carb idlis and opt for protein-packed idlis made using moong dal. These are a wonderful choice for your morning meal- after all, studies show that a low-carb breakfast is good for diabetics (read more here). You can relish these dal idlis with regular sambar and/or chutneys. Click here for the recipe.

2. Pesarattu

If you prefer dosa over idli, we've got good news for you. You can use moong dal to make high-protein dosas as well. If you want a traditional version, we recommend Andhra-style Pesarattu. It is very easy to make at home. Here's the detailed recipe.

3. Moong Dal Cheela

Homemade moong dal cheela can be suitable for diabetics. Photo Credit: iStock

Another breakfast classic is moong dal cheela, and it is diabetes-friendly too. You can make it even more nutritious by stuffing it with paneer and/or a mix of veggies. Here's a recipe for your reference.

4. Green Moong Cutlet

Did you know you could use whole green moong to make yummy cutlets? This is a healthy snack that you are sure to relish. You can choose to air-fry or bake them to keep oil usage to a minimum. Find the complete recipe here.





Diabetes Diet: How To Have Moong Dal For Lunch Or Dinner:

Whole green moong (mung beans) can also be used to make many healthy treats. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Sabut Moong Dal

When it comes to lunch or dinner, there are different traditional dal preparations that can be eaten with rice or rotis. If you want something simple and wholesome, we suggest making sabut moong dal. This dish needs tomatoes, ginger, cumin, turmeric, and other basic spices. Full recipe here.

2. Moong Dal With Methi

Most green leafy veggies are great for diabetics, including methi (fenugreek) and spinach (palak). In this special recipe, the goodness of methi and moong dal is combined in a flavourful way. This dal preparation can also be eaten with rotis or rice. Here's the recipe.

3. Palak Moong Dal

Palak moong dal is another satisfying dish you don't want to miss. Spinach is considered to be a diabetes superfood, and fortunately, it is also easily available in India. Like this recipe, there are many ways to have this veggie apart from saag or sabzi preparations. Watch the video for Palak Moong Dal here.

4. Moong Dal Khichdi

A bowl of piping hot khichdi can provide comfort, unlike any other food. And you can never go wrong with some moong dal khichdi. Apart from the classic version, diabetics can also savour methi moong dal khichdi at home. It is quite simple to prepare. Click here for the recipe.

Add moong dal to your diabetes diet today and reap its many benefits!





