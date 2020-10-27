<i>Hari Mirch</i> (Green Chillies) <i>Sabzi</i> Recipe: It's Not Too Spicy And Tastes Superb!

Green chilli sabzi recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Green chillies are popularly used in Indian meals.

You can make a mildly-spiced sabzi with green chillies.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

For spicy food lovers, green chillies are the perfect meal accompaniments. Not only do they add some lip-smacking spiciness, but also provide their distinct flavour adding up to the taste of the food. And let's also give these chillies the credit of providing us with so many health benefits, including boosting immunity, relieving constipation and aiding weight loss. However, there are many people who like the taste of green chillies but can't really take the bouts of spice. For them, this sabzi made with non-spicy green chillies is a great option.



This chilli pepper dish is made with a special variety of green chillies that are bigger than normal chillies and are less spicy. Spoon out the seeds that actually contain all the spiciness and mix the chillies with a melange of varied spices to make a unique dish to go with roti, paratha, naan, poori and other Indian breads.





Green chillies are a popular accompaniment for Indian meals. Image Credit: iStock

Hari Mirch Sabzi Recipe:

Ingredients:

6 green chillies

Half tsp cumin seeds

Half tsp fennel seeds

A pinch of heeng

1 bay leaf

Half tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp besan (gram flour)

1 tbsp curd

1/4 tsp mango powder

Half tsp garam masala

Oil or ghee for cooking



Method:



Step 1 - Wash the green chillies and slit them from the centre and pull out all the seeds.



Step 2 - Dry roast besan on low flame and keep aside.



Step 3 - Heat gee or oil in a pan, add bay leaf, heeng, fennel seeds and cumin seeds. When they crackle, add the green chillies and mix with the spices. Saute for 2-3 minutes.



Step 4 - Add spice powders - turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt. Mix and cover the pan for 5 minutes till the chillies are well-cooked.



Step 5 - Add roasted besan and saute for 2 minutes. Then add curd and cook everything for another 2 minutes.



Step 6 - Add some water, cover the pan again and cook for 2-3 minutes more till a dense gravy is formed.



Step 7 - Add garam masala and mango powder. Mix well and serve.



You can adjust the spices as per your taste. You can skip adding besan if you don't want the gravy to be thick. But besan adds a unique nutty flavour that makes this dish an endearing addition to your Indian food menu. Do try this recipe if you love green chillies.







