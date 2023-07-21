The beauty of a South Indian meal lies in its flavours - a perfect balance of sweetness, spiciness, and tanginess with the aroma of curry leaves and other spices, creating a soulful gastronomic experience. If you love this cuisine as much as we do, then you're in for a surprise! We recently discovered a special masala recipe that can be used in more than one way. It's a hearty sambhar podi that finds its roots in the kitchens of Tamil Nadu. For the unversed, the term 'podi' translates to 'masala' in Hindi. Different regions of Southern India offer various podi recipes, including peanut podi and chilli podi, among others.

What Makes Sambhar Podi So Special?

Now, let's explore what makes this sambhar podi or sambhar masala so different from the ones available in the market. According to Chef Anahita Dhondy, who shared this recipe on her Instagram handle, this sambhar podi can be used as a condiment on the sides or as a typical podi on idli, dosa, and rice. Moreover, you can use it to make a quick sambhar at home to pair with your meal-a true all-rounder masala!

Photo Credit: iStock

The Recipe For Tamil Nadu's Special Sambhar Podi:

Chef Anahita describes, "This aromatic powder is a combination of various spices and lentils that are carefully roasted and ground to perfection. Sambar Podi adds depth, warmth, and a hint of spiciness to the sambhar, making it an essential component for achieving the authentic taste."

To make this masala, you will need three types of dals, cumin, coriander, curry leaves, methi, and some other spices, which need to be dry-roasted carefully, one after the other. Make sure you do this on low to medium flame and keep stirring the ingredients continuously to avoid them from getting burnt.

Once done, mix everything together and let it cool to room temperature. Blending the powder when hot may cause it to turn into a lump due to added moisture. Once cooled, grind these spices and dal together into a fine powder and store it in a clear, air-tight jar.

Now that you have this all-rounder sambhar podi recipe, let's take you through some of our favourite sambhar recipes.




