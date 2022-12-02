Idlis are one of the most popular breakfast delicacies in India. They are made by steaming a batter made of fermented urad dal (black lentil) and rice. A plate of idli is a complete meal in itself as it is rich in fibre and protein and helps you keep full for a longer period of time. They are super light, fluffy and extremely versatile. Which is why people prefer it so much for breakfast. Speaking of our love for idlis, ghee podi idli is one such dish that is extremely popular in South India. Podi is a mixture of ground dry spices and is commonly referred to as gunpowder or chutney powder.





Recently, chef Guntas took to Instagram to share a delicious ghee podi idli recipe that is sure to leave you drooling! These ghee podi idlis are super easy to make and oozing with flavours. "Podi is a rich blend of spices when tossed in ghee over your idli, hits just the right spot!" read the caption of the post. Check out the recipe below:

Ghee Podi Idli Recipe: How To Make Ghee Podi Idli

To begin with the recipe, first, we need to dry roast the sesame seeds. Now, heat some oil in a pan. Add chana dal and urad dal and saute well. Add peanuts. Mix well and keep aside to cool. In a separate pan, saute garlic, red chilli and curry leaves.





Transfer it to a blender and grind it to a coarse powder. Add salt and hing powder and grind it again. Next, heat ghee in a pan. Add mustard leaves and curry leaves. Add 2 tbsp of the prepared gunpowder and mix well. Add the preheated idlis, toss them well with the masala and enjoy! Ghee podi idli is ready! For the complete detailed recipe, watch the video below:













So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.