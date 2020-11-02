SEARCH
US Elections 2020: Kamala Harris Reveals Her Favourite Indian Dishes And More

US Elections 2020: A recent video posted on Twitter featured Kamala Harris answering some interesting questions posed to her by her Instagram followers.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: November 02, 2020 17:03 IST

US Elections 2020: These are Kamala Harris' favourite Indian dishes.

Highlights
  • Kamala Harris is the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate for 2020
  • She talked about her favourite Indian dishes in a video
  • She also revealed that she likes to cook

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been in the news for more reasons than one. Apart from being the first African-American woman to be picked for the post, she is also a person of Indian origin. Harris has always reflected positively on her Indian roots, and she regularly shares a few interesting anecdotes from her childhood every now and then. A recent video posted on Twitter featured Kamala Harris answering some interesting questions posed to her by her Instagram followers. Take a look:

On being asked what her favourite Indian dishes are, Harris said that she has different choices for North Indian and South Indian dishes. "So South Indian, it would be Idli with... a really good Sambar, and then North Indian - probably any kind of Tikka," said Kamala Harris. She had earlier cooked a ravishing Masala Dosa with actor-producer Mindy Kaling too.

uqug4vdKamala Harris and Mindy Kaling cooked up a delicious Dosa. 

Further, it turns out that cooking is one of her favourite pastimes and she is teaching her husband Doug Emhoff the ropes of it. When she was asked how she takes care of her mental health during the campaign, she said, "I work out every morning, FaceTime with all the kids in my life. I love to cook when I'm able and I'm actually also teaching Doug how to cook although that may not be good for my mental health."

We hope to see more such glimpses of Kamala Harris' foodie side soon!



