If you think of a light and flavourful South Indian dish to consume for lunch, I am pretty sure the first thing that comes to your mind would be curd rice. Curd rice is the ultimate comfort food that is light on the stomach but heavy on flavours. Thanks to its versatility, you can find several versions of curd rice out there. Joining the bandwagon is Thecha Curd Rice. Yes, you read that right! Recently, we came across this exciting recipe that offers a beautiful blend of flavours. Are you a fan of curd rice and always up for trying new flavours of it? Then you have landed on the right page! Roll up your sleeves and get ready to experience the best of both worlds with this unique recipe!





Also Read: Add Some Green To Your Meal! Try This Delicious Coriander Curd Rice Today

Photo Credit: iStock



What Is Thecha Curd Rice?

Thecha curd rice is a delicious fusion recipe that combines the flavours of creamy South Indian curd rice with the spicy and stark flavours of Thecha, which is a traditional Maharashtrian chilli-garlic chutney. This dish provides the cool and soothing effect of curd rice on your stomach while the thecha's spiciness takes your taste buds on a roller coaster ride. Make this thecha curd rice as a quick lunch option or when you don't want to cook anything over the top. This is a great way to explore more flavours with the comfort of curd rice.

Is Thecha Curd Rice Healthy?

Absolutely! Thecha curd rice is healthy, especially if prepared with fresh ingredients. The curd in this dish is rice in probiotics, which is important to keep your gut healthy and happy. The rice is rich in carbohydrates while the Thecha, made with chillies, garlic, and peanuts, are packed with antioxidants and vitamins. If you take the ingredients in moderation, especially the oil and the spices, you can make yourself a healthy dish that nourishes your soul and satiate your hunger.

Photo Credit: iStock

Thecha Curd Rice Recipe | How To Make Thecha Curd Rice

Making thecha curd rice at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared online by digital creator Mahima Dhoot (@diningwithdhoot).

Start by heating a pan on medium heat. Then add some oil to it. Once it has heated, add 4-5 garlic cloves, 2-3 green chillies, and 1 teaspoon jeera. Mix the ingredients and cook it.

After the garlic cloves turn golden and jeera starts to splutter, remove the pan from heat. Let it cool for 5-10 minutes.

Transfer the ingredients into a mortar along with a handful of coriander leaves, 1 tsp salt and a handful of roasted peanuts. Grind it with a pestle until it forms a coarse paste. Set aside.

In a bowl, take one cup of boiled rice along with 1 cup of dahi and a dash of milk. Top it with the prepared thecha, mix all the ingredients and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: 6 Important Facts That No One Told You About Curd Rice (Thayir Sadam)





So, try this easy recipe today to make yourself an effortless delicious meal in no time!