Weight loss is a tricky topic that a lot of people still can't seem to get their heads around. We have tried diets, exercises, both of them together and also separately - but many of us are still confused how to go about it. In today's busy world, there isn't much time and energy that people can spare every single day. And on days when we are already lagging on our workout routines, we really hope that there could be some way to maintain our efforts for weight loss without the intimidating hour-long schedules and complicated diets. So, if you are someone who is just starting out on the weight loss journey, no matter where you stand on the scale, try having this simple refreshing jeera water every morning and speed up the process of losing weight.





Jeera water is often deemed the most basic and quick weight loss trick. It requires no time and effort to prepare this drink and has been proven to help boost metabolism, further aiding weight loss. As per the book 'Healing Foods', by DK Publishing House, "Cumin helps fortify digestive tract, relieving nausea, bloating and constipation". Dr. Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based nutritionist also says, "A glass of jeera water every morning can be just the game-changer that you are looking for in terms of health and weight loss".

According to a study published in the Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal, a group of people who consumed jeera water for a designated period of time saw beneficial effects on their weight and cholesterol levels.

Jeera has a number of benefits that we often ignore

Benefits Of Jeera:

Cumin (Jeera) is famous worldwide for a number of benefits - it is considered to have anti-oxidants that flushes out toxins and keep you healthy. It is also considered great for digestion and helps to maintain great metabolism, which further aid weight loss. It is also considered to be anti-inflammatory and anti-septic, and may also help control blood sugar levels. All-in-all jeera water can be added to your diet for multiple benefits and here's how you can make this multi-functional morning drink.

How To Make Jeera Water For Weight Loss l Jeera Water Recipe:

All you need for this drink are jeera, honey, and water. You can either soak it overnight or make it instantly - the choice is yours. You may add some lemon juice to enhance the taste and give this drink an immunity boost. For the detailed recipe, click here.





Try making this quick and easy jeera water and enjoy its benefits to the fullest. But always remember, moderation is key.n











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.