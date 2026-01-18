Eggs are one of those everyday ingredients that quietly fit into almost every kind of meal. They are comforting yet versatile, light yet filling, and often the first choice for anyone looking for quick protein. But every once in a while, eggs take on a form that feels completely unexpected. This particular preparation brings heat, aroma and texture together in a way that instantly grabs attention. It looks simple but promises bold flavours with every bite. Ideal for those who like their food light yet exciting, it feels perfect for a weekday reset. This intriguing recipe was shared by the Instagram page @bhukkadintown.

What Is Thecha?

Thecha is a traditional Maharashtrian chilli and garlic mix made by crushing green chillies, garlic, peanuts and salt. It is usually finished with hot oil to bring out a strong, fresh flavour. It adds instant heat and brightness to many snacks and meals.





What Makes Thecha Steamed Eggs A Must-Try?

This dish combines soft steamed eggs with the bright heat of thecha to create a simple and bold flavour. It is quick to make and gives you a comforting meal with a spicy kick. The mix of smooth texture and vibrant topping makes it very satisfying.

Can You Have Thecha Steamed Eggs On A Weight Loss Diet?

Yes, you can. Steamed eggs are light, high in protein, and filling, and thecha adds flavour without too many extra calories. Just use a small amount of oil to keep the dish healthy. It works well as a quick, nutritious meal option.

Is Thecha Difficult To Make At Home?

Not at all. You only need green chillies, garlic, peanuts, salt and hot oil. With a quick crush and mix, thecha comes together in minutes. It is one of the easiest condiments you can prepare.

Can You Adjust The Spice Level In Thecha?

Yes, it is very easy to control the heat. Reduce the number of chillies or add a little yoghurt or lemon juice to soften the flavour. You can also choose milder chillies if you prefer gentle spice.

How To Make Thecha Steamed Eggs | Egg Recipes

Whisk the eggs with a splash of water and a pinch of salt until completely smooth. Pour the mixture into a heatproof bowl, cover it, and steam on low heat for 12-15 minutes until gently set. Crush the green chillies and garlic, heat oil until hot, and pour it over the mix to create a fragrant thecha oil. Spoon the thecha oil over the steamed eggs. Finish with roasted peanuts and fresh coriander for crunch and freshness.

Tips To Make Perfect Thecha Steamed Eggs

1. Strain the egg mixture for extra silkiness

After whisking, pass the eggs through a fine sieve before steaming. This removes bubbles and any unblended bits of egg, giving you that smooth, custardy Korean-style steamed texture.

2. Keep the heat low and gentle

Steaming on high heat makes the eggs puff and create holes. Keep the flame low and steady, and if possible, open the lid halfway through to release excess steam. This ensures the eggs are set evenly and stay silky.





3. Make the thecha oil extra hot

The hotter the oil, the better it will bloom the garlic and green chillies, giving thecha its signature aroma. Heat the oil until it just starts to shimmer, then pour immediately for that satisfying sizzle and full flavour release.





This simple recipe gives you smooth eggs with a bright and spicy thecha on top for a satisfying meal.