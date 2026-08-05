Starting a business takes far more than a great idea. It demands research, dedication and years of learning. Similarly, entrepreneur Snigdha Manchanda, India's first tea sommelier, turned her passion into a premium tea brand by immersing herself in the world of tea, tasting nearly 100 cups every day and studying more than 2,000 tea varieties.











With the belief that Indian tea deserved a premium global identity, Manchanda founded Tea Trunk with the aim of bringing authentic, high-quality loose-leaf teas to tea lovers across the world. Over the years, the brand has grown into one of India's leading premium tea companies, serving more than one lakh customers globally.

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Rigorous Training Before Launch





Before starting Tea Trunk, Manchanda underwent extensive professional tea training in Sri Lanka that involved tasting around 100 cups of tea every day. The intensive sensory evaluation helped her understand flavour profiling, tea quality and the nuances of different blends.





She also studied over 2,000 tea varieties to understand the science and art of tea. This later became the foundation of Tea Trunk's quality standards and product offerings.





Building A Premium Tea Brand





Founded in 2013, Tea Trunk began with a mission to showcase India's rich and authentic tea heritage through premium, wellness-focused teas to the international market.





Before the launch, Manchanda curated more than 100 rare teas, ensuring customers had access to unique and high-quality blends.





The company ships globally from India and has built a loyal customer base of over 100,000 people. It has also received more than 30,000 verified reviews with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.





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Tea Trunk's Growth and Sustainability Approach





The company has secured US $220,000 in angel funding and reported revenue of over ₹3.8 crore in FY22, according to the latest publicly available figures.





Tea Trunk is also Plastic Neutral Certified. The company uses biodegradable tea bags and sustainable packaging, reflecting its focus on wellness and sustainability alongside premium quality.