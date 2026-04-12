Pickle is a much-loved side dish and an essential part of the Indian thali. It adds instant flavour even to the simplest meal. Pickles are found in almost every Indian household and are commonly served with dishes like parathas, pulao, and chilas, completing the overall dining experience. While there are many types of pickles available, mango pickle continues to be the most popular, especially during the summer months. Rich in spices and bold flavours, mango pickle can completely change your palate. Although ready-made pickles are easily available in the market today, many households still follow traditional methods to prepare mango pickle, which can be enjoyed for years. However, choosing the right mango for pickling can often be confusing. That is why it is important to understand a few technical details during preparation to ensure the pickle stays fresh and has a long shelf life.

How To Pick The Right Mango For Pickle

The most important step in making the perfect mango pickle is selecting the right variety of mango. Varieties like Totapuri, Ramkela, and Rajapuri are considered the best for pickling. These mangoes have a firm texture and non-fibrous pulp, which works well for pickle preparation. Their naturally sour taste makes them ideal for absorbing spices. Mangoes that feel soft or show yellow patches should be avoided, as they can cause the pickle to spoil quickly.





Also Read: Mango Pickles (Aam ka Achar) and Its Many Variations

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Additional Tips

Gently press the mangoes with your fingers; very firm mangoes are suitable.

When buying mangoes, check near the stem for any smell or leakage.

The skin should be smooth and deep green in colour.

Avoid mangoes that are cut, cracked, or have blemishes, as they may develop mould.

Tips To Remember While Making Mango Pickle at Home

Avoid Moisture

Always wash the mangoes thoroughly, wipe them dry with a clean cloth, and allow them to dry completely in the sun or under a fan before cutting. Even a small amount of moisture can cause the pickle to spoil quickly.

Mustard Oil

Mustard oil is traditionally used for most Indian pickles. Always heat the oil well to remove its pungent smell. Let it smoke slightly, then cool it completely before use.





Also Read: Beyond Aam ka Aachar: Why Indians Are Obsessed with Pickles

Salt And Turmeric

Mix the mango pieces with salt and turmeric and leave them in the sun for 1-2 days. This process removes excess moisture and helps preserve the pickle.

Glass Jars

Store the pickle only in a clean, dry glass or ceramic jar (barni). Dry the jar in sunlight before transferring the pickle into it.

Submerged In Oil

Ensure the pickle always stays fully submerged in oil, as oil acts as a natural preservative.





So, the next time you prepare mango pickle at home, keep these tips in mind to enjoy a perfectly made pickle that lasts longer.