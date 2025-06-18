Cold coffee is among the most loved beverages out there, especially during summer. While it helps provide relief from the heat, it's also something that many rely on to get their daily caffeine fix. If you're someone who's trying to quit caffeine, it may be difficult for you to imagine going a day without cold coffee. But what if we told you that you can enjoy a caffeine-free version of cold coffee? Imagine a beverage that's just as delicious as cold coffee but minus the caffeine - wouldn't that be amazing? We recently came across a recipe shared by MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle and it's something that all cold coffee lovers must try.

What Are The Ingredients In No-Coffee Cold Coffee?

This no-coffee cold coffee has chole as its secret ingredient. Yes, you read that right - chole! It works as an excellent substitute for coffee and offers a nutty aroma that's sure to tantalise your taste buds. The combination of chole and creamy milk creates a rich and smooth flavour profile that's hard to resist. Apart from this, the beverage consists of regular milk and sugar.

Is No-Coffee Cold Coffee Just As Smooth?

Yes, no-coffee cold coffee can be just as smooth as regular cold coffee. However, you may notice it's slightly less foamy in texture compared to the regular version. To make it even smoother, you can swap regular milk with almond milk or oat milk.

What Are The Benefits Of Quitting Caffeine?

Quitting caffeine can transform your health in more ways than one. Among the many benefits, improved sleep is usually the first symptom that many people notice. Avoiding caffeine also ensures better absorption of nutrients into the body. Additionally, it can help lower your blood pressure, promote hydration and support healthy skin. For some, quitting caffeine can also reduce anxiety.

How To Make Caffeine-Free Cold Coffee At Home | Cold Coffee Recipe

Making this caffeine-free version of cold coffee at home is pretty simple. Plus, you just need a handful of ingredients. Follow these steps:

Start by roasting chole on a medium flame until they turn slightly dark in colour.

Switch off the flame and let them cool completely to room temperature.

Now, transfer the chole to a food processor and grind them into a smooth powder.

Add hot water to it and let it brew for about 5 to 6 minutes.

Strain the mixture and add the desired amount to a glass.

Add milk and sugar to taste and blend as you normally would to make cold coffee.

Your no-coffee cold coffee is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this caffeine-free coffee at home and impress everyone!