If you are a fan of cooking or baking, you will understand that there is something incredibly satisfying about baking fresh bread or rolling out homemade rotis. The excitement of working with dough, feeling its texture change in your hands, and watching it transform into a perfect dish is unbeatable. But there is one tiny problem. If you have ever kneaded dough, you know the frustration of it sticking to your fingers and refusing to come off. Instead of spending so much time trying to remove it, you can follow some easy tricks that will increase your kitchen efficiency. Let us find out how.





Also Read: Kneaded Excess Atta Dough? Store It Safely With 5 Genius Tips

Photo: iStock



Here Are 5 Easy Hacks To Remove Sticky Dough From Your Fingers:

1. Use Dry Flour

Flour is not just for making dough; it is also the key to keeping it from sticking to your hands. If you find your fingers covered with stubborn dough, sprinkle a little dry flour over them. Gently rub your hands together, and you will see the dough start to loosen up. The dry flour absorbs the excess moisture, making it easier to roll the dough off. Just be careful not to overuse it, as too much can make the dough tough and dry.

2. Dab Some Oil

If you want to keep your hands completely dough-free from the start, a light coat of oil can be very useful. Simply rub a few drops of vegetable or olive oil on your palms before handling the dough. The oil creates a barrier between your skin and the dough, preventing it from sticking. Even if your hands are already sticky, rubbing a little oil on them can help break down the dough and remove it from your fingers.

3. Pour Cold Water

While you might think that warm water can quickly remove the dough from your fingers, it is quite the contrary. The heat from warm water activates the gluten, making the dough even stickier. Instead, rinse your hands under cold water. The cold-water firms up the dough, making it easier to remove. If needed, use a gentle rubbing motion under the stream of water or use a damp cloth to wipe away the residue.

Photo: iStock

4. Scrub It Off

If you are still struggling to remove the last bits of dough, a quick DIY scrub can come to your rescue. Take a teaspoon of sugar or salt and rub it between your palms like a natural exfoliant. The granules help break up the sticky dough and scrub it away without any hassle. The best part is that your hands will feel super soft afterwards — so it is a win-win!

5. Let It Dry

If everything else fails, and you are not in a hurry, let the dough dry on your hands for a few minutes. Once it hardens slightly, you can rub your hands, and the dried bits will fall off. It might sound useless, but trust us, sometimes patience is key. Just make sure to clean up before it gets rock-hard.





Also Read:Indian Cooking Hacks: Tips To Keep Chapati Dough (Atta) Fresh And Soft For Longer