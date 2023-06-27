Roti is a staple in almost every Indian household, but for someone who's new to cooking, making it perfectly seems quite overwhelming. In fact, at some point in life, we all have struggled to get those perfectly round, soft and fluffy rotis. Some of us even got confused with the quantity and ended up kneading dough much more than needed. Much relatable? So, what do you do during such culinary disasters? Toss the excess food in the waste bin? If yes, then stop doing it right now as we have come up with some amazing hacks to store the excess dough safely and keep it fresh for long. All you need to remember is, try finishing the old dough before kneading a fresh batch. Read on.

Photo Credit: iStock

Smart Kitchen Tips: 5 Tips To Store Atta Dough For Long:

1. Add some oil:

Always add some oil or ghee while kneading the dough. It will help keep the dough soft for long, even when you store it for later use.

2. Wrap in aluminium foil or plastic wrap:

The idea is to lock moisture as much as possible. You can always use an aluminium foil or plastic wrap to tightly wrap the dough. Make sure the dough is well covered from every side. Then keep it in a container and store.

3. Use air tight container:

Don't have foil or wrap at home? There's nothing to worry. You can go for a clean and dry airtight container instead. It will help lock the moisture and keep it fresh for long. For added benefits, cover the dough with a clean kitchen cloth before storing; this will help soak extra moisture.

4. Keep in zip lock bags:

Zip lock bags are great option as well. If you are short of storing space, these bags are perfect options to go for. Store the dough in the zip lock bag, remove the excess air and zip it. That's it. Your dough will stay fresh for long.

5. Keep it in cool, dry place:

Store it in foil, container or zip lock bag, finally you have to keep it in a place that's cool and dry. While in today's kitchen setup it's tough to find such a place, we think refrigerator is the perfect option to go for. Keep the dough safely in refrigerator and use it fresh whenever you need it.

Now that you have the tips handy, avoid throwing away excess roti dough and try to reduce food wastage as much as possible.