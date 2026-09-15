Travel often comes with unexpected discoveries, and this one content creator was in for a massive surprise while exploring a small town in Georgia. Amid the mountains and quiet snow-covered streets, the creator, OllyTravels, stumbled upon an Indian restaurant tucked away in the heart of the town.

“An Indian restaurant in a small Georgian town in the middle of nowhere. Yes, I have indeed stumbled across an Indian restaurant here in the small town of Kazbegi in Northern Georgia. It's called Punjab Dhaba. Let's go in and see what we have,” he said, showing a glimpse of the dhaba.

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After entering the restaurant, the content creator and his friend ordered some classic North Indian staples, including Kadhai Chicken, Basmati Rice, Chicken Biryani, and Garlic Naan. “Food has been served. Literally got a feast. Look at the size of that portion; I don't know how we'll eat all that,” he said.

After tasting Kadhai Chicken with Basmati Rice, the creator could taste a burst of flavour. “Looks absolutely delicious. It's so good. I can taste the onion as well. "It's absolutely delicious,” he said before dipping some naan in the curry, which also turned out to be equally delicious. Before ending the video, he recommended everyone visiting Kazbegi in Georgia should visit the restaurant.

Soon after the video was posted, it gained massive attention online, with some users sharing their experiences of visiting the restaurant.

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“I ate here. The owner is super nice and the food is good too,” one of them wrote.

“Best food and of course Indian hospitality in Kazbegi,” another commented.

“I was there in June, and it was the best food I had in all of Georgia,” someone else shared.

“Indian dishes are always spicy and delicious,” one individual noted.

“Need to add yoghurt or pickle to the chicken,” another suggested.

For anyone missing Indian food in Georgia, Punjab Dhaba seems to be worth a visit.