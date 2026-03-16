LPG cylinders are an essential part of daily cooking in most Indian homes. However, the current shortage of LPG supply has made many households anxious about managing everyday meals. Instead of worrying, a few smart and practical cooking habits can help you use gas more efficiently. With a little planning, you can continue cooking tasty meals while making your LPG cylinder last longer. Below are some easy and effective ways to save cooking gas at home.

6 Easy Ways To Save Cooking Gas

Avoid Cooking Rajma And Chole Often

During times of gas shortage, it is wise to choose dishes that cook quickly. Rajma (kidney beans) and chhole (chickpeas) take a long time to soften and therefore consume more gas. These legumes require longer cooking time compared to vegetables or dals. If you do plan to cook rajma or chhole, soak them in water overnight. Proper soaking helps them soften faster, which reduces cooking time and saves gas. Using a pressure cooker after overnight soaking further helps in cooking them quickly.





Also Read: 7 Diabetes-Friendly Navratri Dishes For A Healthy Celebration

Keep Ingredients Ready Before Cooking

Preparing all ingredients in advance is one of the simplest ways to save gas. Chop vegetables, measure spices, and keep everything within reach before lighting the stove. This prevents unnecessary gas usage and helps you finish cooking faster and more efficiently.

Always Cook With A Lid On

Covering your pan or kadhai while cooking helps trap heat and steam, allowing food to cook faster and more evenly. Whether you are cooking dal, rice, or vegetables, always use a lid to reduce gas consumption.

Switch Off Gas Early

Trapped steam helps food cook quicker, which means the burner stays on for less time. When boiling eggs or rice, you can switch off the gas a little early and keep the lid on. The remaining steam continues to cook the food properly, saving extra gas. This simple habit can make a noticeable difference in daily gas usage.





Also Read: Induction Or Infrared: The Right Pick To Add To Your Kitchen

Make Proper Use of A Pressure Cooker

A pressure cooker is one of the most gas-efficient kitchen tools. It cooks food quickly using steam and pressure, saving both time and fuel. You can also cook multiple items together-such as boiling lentils in a small bowl while rice cooks below-to make the most of one flame.

Prepare Gravy Or Masala Base In Advance

Cooking a larger quantity of gravy or base masala in one go can save a lot of gas. This base can be stored for four to five days. Later, you only need to lightly cook vegetables, paneer, or lentils and mix them with the prepared base, reducing daily cooking time and gas usage.





Saving cooking gas does not mean compromising on taste or variety. By making small changes to your cooking habits and planning ahead, you can manage your LPG usage wisely-even during a shortage. These simple tips can help you cook efficiently while making your gas cylinder last longer.