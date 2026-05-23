





Bengaluru's F&B scene is arguably the most improved of any big city in India this decade. It's a statement that's likely to provoke debates and counterarguments, but there's an unmistakable buzz, a plethora of cool concepts. The city's unique blend of large-format bars and compact, concept-driven restaurants has created a world-class dining scene that benefits from the city's well-heeled and international visitors. It's not just standalone restaurants that have upped their game; I was at the Ritz-Carlton Bangalore which has seen three new outlets debut in the past few months. A clear sign that luxury hotels are not letting the city's new age standalone restaurants steal all the thunder.





We picked seven spots that you could bookmark for your next weekend dinner or drinks sesh.

1. Zarqash, The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore

Photo Credit: Zarqash

Launched in collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Rohit Ghai in his India debut, Zarqash adds a fascinating twist to Indian fine dining in the city and celebrates flavours from across India. The menu follows Chef Ghai's signature approach that is rooted in nostalgia and elevated with refinement. The menu is full of surprises that include the Khaman Dhokla Apple and the charred salmon tikka, and the restaurant's signature Raan Sikandari. The beverage program seeks inspiration from the silks of India with craft cocktails like the Benarasi Resham and the Kanchipuram Weave that blend coffee with whisky and chocolate. You can also opt for the restaurant's tasting menu for a quick tour of the highlights.





Where: The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, Residency Road

2. Roxie & Barry

Photo Credit: Roxie & Barry

One of the most interesting additions to Whitefield's dining scene is this new Indo-Italian craft house that is built around a fascinating story of two reunited lovers - Roxie and Barry. Housed over three levels in a restored mansion, this restaurant with a bold cocktail program blends two Italian coasts and two contrasting food cultures. While specialities from the Amalfi coast include the Ricotta and Truffle Agnolotti and Mediterranean Baked Seabass, dishes from the eastern coast include the Lobster Bisque Risotto and the Confit Duck Leg with Mushroom Jus.





Where: Whitefield Main Road

3. Baan Phadthai

Photo Credit: Baan Phadthai

A regular on the Michelin Guide Bangkok's Bib Gourmand list since 2018, Baan Phadthai, with its retro-kitschy style, has quickly opened its second Bengaluru outpost in Bellandur. This all-new, 80-seater brings the unbridled energy of Bangkok to the city's tech corridor. The hero dish of the menu is the restaurant's signature Phad Thai, which is crafted with rice noodles and an 18-ingredient secret sauce that strikes a perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and umami flavours. The menu is packed with Bangkok night market favourites like the Yum Yang (a Thai-Chinese hot and sour salad) and happy endings like the pandan toast with smoked coconut ice cream.





Where: Ecoworld, Bellandur

4. Madras Kitchen

Photo Credit: Madras Kitchen

Conceived as an ode to the storied kitchens of the erstwhile Madras Presidency, Madras Kitchen is a blend of Southern India's culinary traditions and modern sensibilities. The space is contemporary, but the hospitality is warm, just like the lighting in the restaurant. The menu features popular dishes from the region, like the mutton kola urundai, and Mount Road Chicken 65, which celebrates the legend of this famous dish from Chennai. Twists include a raw jackfruit kari dosa that reinterprets the classic from Madurai and Malabar Chaos, their version of Mangalore's iconic Gudbud sundae.





Where: Marriott Executive Apartments, UB City

5. Navu

Photo Credit: Navu

After over six years, Navu, one of Bengaluru's most awarded restaurants, moves to the heart of the city's CBD at a new location on MG Road. The new space reflects Navu's unique food philosophy with textured walls, soaring ceilings and a striking corner bar. Navu's ingredient-focused approach plays out in signature dishes like the Pissaladière - featuring cured sardines served on brioche soldiers with olive tapenade, caramelised onion, and tomato jam and the black sesame ice cream served with raspberry coulis.





Where: MG Road

6. Tomo Kei

Photo Credit: Tomo Kei

Every meal at Bengaluru's newest Nikkei restaurant begins with an intentional ritual. Peruvian Pisco Toast opens every sitting with collective presence, and the Japanese-inspired Letting-Go Charcoal Ritual, in which guests inscribe and release a thought on charcoal-infused paper, draws from meditative tradition to bring stillness to the table before the meal begins. Tomo Kei combines the precision of Japanese technique and the warmth of Peruvian soul. Signatures include the Salmon Tiradito dressed in passionfruit leche, the richly indulgent Jalapeño Miso Cod, the smoky Anticucho Lamb Chops, and the Signature Saltado.





Where: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre

7. The Hood by Olive

Toast and Tonic has remained one of our favourite Bengaluru dining destinations over the past decade. It's why we're equally upbeat about the new space at the same location that takes you on a culinary journey across three cities with vibrant food cultures - Florence, Kyoto and Beirut. The menu brings popular neighbourhoods (hence the name) of the world under one roof - San Lorenzo in Florence, Mar Mikhail in Beirut and Gion in Kyoto in an 80-seater restaurant that draws from old-world bars for its unique design template.





Where: Wood Street, Ashok Nagar