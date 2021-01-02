How To Sprout Methi Seeds I Benefits Of Sprouted Methi For Diabetes

Sprouted methi seeds are excellent for diabetes.

Methi seeds/methi dana (or fenugreek seeds) are widely used as a spice in many Indian preparations, especially for tempering. Methi seeds are prized for their high nutritional value but are slightly bitter in taste, so are not as commonly used as other seeds. But when you sprout methi seeds, their bitterness is gone and they are easier to digest, and their health benefits are also amplified. Just like you sprout moong dal to avail their maximum amount of nutrients, you can sprout methi seeds too to make them more beneficial for your health.





Benefits Of Sprouted Methi Seeds

After germination, methi seeds become softer and easier to digest.

They also seem to have more powerful antioxidants for good immunity.

Experts also suggest that sprouted methi seeds facilitate slow release of glucose in the blood stream, preventing sudden spike in blood sugar level.

The process of sprouting enhances the nutritional profile of methi seeds in general.

Methi seeds are beneficial for diabetes diet.





Methi seeds are beneficial for diabetes diet.

How To Sprout Methi Seeds

Step 1 - Wash methi seeds thoroughly (at least 4-5 times) with plain water. This prevents smelling of the seeds later.





Step 2 - Soak the seeds in water and leave it overnight.





Step 3 - Next morning, drain the water, wash them again and tie them in a muslin cloth and hang.





Step 4 - Next day, open the cloth and wash the seeds again thoroughly. Then tie them again in the cloth to hang.





Step 5 - Repeat the process for 5 days to let the seeds fully sprout with tiny green leaves spurting out.





Note: It is important to wash the seeds every day.





Store the sprouted methi seeds in an airtight container. They should stay good for up to a week. Use methi sprouts to make different kinds of salads, chaats or simply have as is with some salt and black pepper powder.





