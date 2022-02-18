Winter is the season when our vegetable baskets are brimming with fresh green peas. We eat this fibrous vegetable on daily basis and make tons of recipes out of it. While we surely can't get enough of these fresh peas, the winter season is almost reaching its end. This also means that you might not get fresh green peas anymore. However, did you know if you store them properly, you can use the green peas for a longer time? Yes, you heard us. Our refrigerators hold a variety of leftovers. Freezers help to extend the shelf life of many perishable foods. A packet of processed food, meat, curries, soups and stews, certain vegetables, and so much more can be frozen, extending the life of these foods. So, this time, learn how to store and freeze fresh peas for a longer time. The process is very simple, and you can keep as many peas as you want to. Read the process below:





(Also Read: Watch: Make These Crispy Matar Mysore Bonda For Your Tea Time Snack)

Step-By-Step Process To Store Fresh Peas For Longer Time

Take the green peas and remove their outer skin. Keep in a bowl and wash them. Next, in a saucepan, boil some water and add some sugar in it. Let it dissolve. The sugar helps to retain the colour. Now throw in the peas. For two minutes, keep the heat on medium-high, and then remove from the heat. Put the peas through a sieve right away. After that, quickly immerse them in ice-cold water or regular water with ice cubes. Keep the peas in this container until they are completely cold. Then, pass them through a sieve once more. Now, zip lock the peas into small polythene bags. Make sure they're airtight. Place these bags in a deep freezer. You can also make use of an airtight container. However, keeping in zip lock bags is advisable since it takes less space.

(Also Read: Watch: Dhaba Restaurant's Methi Malai Matar Recipe Is The Delish Treat You Deserve Today)

Now, use these fresh peas whenever you want to and make tons of dishes!