Chutney is undoubtedly one of the best accompaniments in Indian cuisine. Spicy, flavourful and super indulging, this accompaniment can elevate any boring meal in just a matter of minutes. The best part is, it can be made using a number of ingredients. For example, mint leaves, coriander leaves, raw mango, tomato, green chillies, garlic and much more. Furthermore, chutney goes well with just about anything, not only just typical Indian meals but also with other kinds of foods like sandwiches, burgers, cutlets and more. Due to its versatile nature, we all tend to make chutney in large quantities to save time. However, after a day or two, it starts getting an unpleasant smell and sour taste.





To resolve this, we found some easy tips and tricks for storing the chutneys and that too without adding artificial preservatives; wondering what those tips are? Read on!

Here's A List Of Some Tips And Tricks You Must Try Before Storing Chutneys

Dip The Jars In Hot Water:

Take a large container, fill it halfway with water and let the water boil. It will take you around 5-6 mins. Once the water is boiled, carefully take out your clean glass jars and place them into the vessel filled with warm water. Keep the jars in the vessel for around 3-5 minutes. Use a pair of tongs to carefully take your jars out. Now, keep the jars on a plain surface, clean them with a paper towel properly, half fill with chutney and close the lids tightly. Store in the refrigerator and you are good to go!

Please Note: Make sure the lids are also slightly warm before closing the lid. Also, clean and dry them using a paper towel.

Prepare Chutney Cubes:

Now this may seem bizarre but trust us, this hack works wonders. For this, you first need to grease the ice tray with some oil, pour the fresh chutney into each cube and freeze it. Take out the cube an hour prior to serving and enjoy the fresh taste. Try this out and thank us later!

Mustard Oil Tadka:

Mustard Oil has powerful antimicrobial, antibacterial and antifungal properties. This prevents the formation of any mould or bacterial growth in the condiments. It forms a layer of protection between air and the chutney to fight the bacteria present in the air. This increases the shelf life of the condiments and doesn't let the bacteria deteriorate the quality. So, once the chutney is prepared, add hot mustard oil and close the lid.

Add Jaggery In Sweet Chutneys:

Sweet chutney with a blend of sweetness and tanginess complements our Indian street foods and snacks so well. While preparing your favourite sweet chutney, add sugar syrup or jaggery syrup. These syrups will help you keep the freshness of chutneys intact. Try it out and let us know your experience.





Try these hacks at home and let us know how they worked for you in the comment section below. If you know any other hack, write it down in the comments. We would love to add it here.