How To Use Onion Juice For Immunity, Weight Loss And More

Onion water can be for used for its many health benefits.

Highlights Onions have a very impressive nutritional profile.

Onion juice is great for weight loss, immunity, skin and hair.

Here are some ways you can use onion juice for good health.

We are constantly in search of foods that may solve all our health-related issues. Whether it's for weight loss diet or for building immunity, there are innumerable food options and we try to include as many of those foods as possible in our diet. But, did you know that the most common food in our kitchen - onion - can do the job just fine? Yes, something as basic as onions that we use in almost all our food preparations is always present in your pantry, and that is what you should be seeking without having to actually seek it. Onion juice (or pyaz ka paani) provides all those health benefits you may be looking for.





Onion Juice Benefits And Recipes -

Onion Juice For Weight Loss

Low-fat onions contain no fat but are packed with antioxidant flavonoids that are known to improve metabolism, and hence, aid weight loss. Health experts suggest that drinking onion and honey drink on an empty stomach may help shed off extra fat accumulated in the body.





Onion Juice Recipe For Weight Loss:

Peel and chop half an onion and grind it in a blender with water. Add 1 tbsp honey it and gulp it down first thing in the morning.





Onion Juice For Strong Immunity

You may stop making those complex concoctions for building immunity and just pick onions to make a simple immunity-boosting drink. Onions are rich in immunity-boosting nutrients like vitamin C and zinc, and also phytochemicals that help in building our body's defence mechanism against cold, cough, fever and flu.

Onion Juice Recipe For Strong Immunity

Peel and chop one onion and soak them in a glass of drinking water overnight. Have a couple of sips of this water in the morning and continue sipping on it throughout the day after an hour or two hours break.







Onion Juice For Skin And Hair

Onion extract is a great remedy for hair and skin related problems. Apart from applying on skin and hair, drinking onion water regularly may do wonders for hair fall and skin problems like inflammation and acne.





Onion Juice Recipe For Skin And Hair

Grate an onion with a hand grater. Collect its extract (pass it through a sieve if you still have onion pieces left) and simply sip on it.





If the pungent smell or taste of onion too much for you, adding salt or lemon juice may help. Try these onion juice recipes for good skin and hair, or for boosting immunity and aiding weight loss. You'll be surprised with the results.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



