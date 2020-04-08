How To Make Ginger-Garlic Tea For Immunity And Weight Loss

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: April 08, 2020 14:53 IST
We are in the midst of country-wide lockdown, and it is perhaps the first time in many years that the whole world had prioritised health over anything else. As you would know the novel Coronavirus has afflicted millions of people around the globe, and precarious situation has led many countries to announce a lockdown. More and more people are paying increased amount of attention to what they are eating and practicing best hygiene. Immunity is defined as the balanced state where the body is able to fight a disease causing agents. Our pantry is often stocked with healing herbs and spices that could do wonders for our immunity. Take ginger and garlic for instance; they are so much more than mere flavouring agents for your curries and stew. Ginger's medicinal properties are very popular in Ayurveda; it is considered as a traditional remedy for indigestion, nausea and bloating. Garlic, on the other hand, is famous for its anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. They are both very potent herbs in themselves; together they can weave magic, especially when it comes to immunity and weight-management.
Herbal tea are soothing and often very effective in alleviating discomfort caused by cold, congested nose and sore throat. You can drink herbal tea daily, but if the symptoms are persistent it is best to consult a doctor or an expert. Brewing ginger and garlic tea is perhaps one of the best ideas to enjoy their goodness together:
1. Take a pot of hot water (add about a cup of water).Now, add a small chunk of ginger (make sure it is peeled and washed).
2. Then add 1 teaspoon of crushed garlic; next add half a teaspoon of black pepper and let it steep for 5 minutes.
3. Remove from heat, strain in cup, add half a teaspoon of honey for taste and enjoy!
