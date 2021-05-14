We love snacks that offer something extra. For instance, a bag of chips is good, but if those chips are mixed with other chips and tossed over with some of our favourite smears and sauces, some veggies for added crunch, that would make for a sweet surprise. But it is not always easy to pull off 'loaded' or 'stuffed' snacks, for sometimes they could get a little overwhelming. The idea is to celebrate the main ingredient, by stuffing it with something that'll complement it the best. Take, for instance, if you are working with something as mild as mushrooms, you can perhaps avoid ingredients that are very saline or pickle-like- unless you have a really cool recipe that can make it work.





Mushrooms are super versatile

However, that does not mean that you cannot play with ingredients. That's the charm of mushrooms, they can blend with almost everything. Now, you may have used mushrooms in your risotto, pasta, steak, soups and salad preparations, but have you ever tried giving it a tandoori twist. Yes, you heard us. These tandoori stuffed mushrooms are loaded with the typical hotness of a tandoori dish but are also ideal for those who do not boast of great spice tolerance. The hung curd plays a balancing role.

Mushrooms can blend in with almost everything

Photo Credit: iStock

To make this starter, separate the mushroom stems from the caps, wash the caps thoroughly and coat them in flour. Do not toss away the stems, chop them finely with onions, ginger and garlic. Now in a pan, sautee some cumin, ginger and garlic. Then add the mushroom stems, turmeric powder, cumin powder and coriander powder and salt to taste. Switch off the flame when done. Your stuffing is done. Then prepare the tandoori marination with hung curd lemon, red chilli paste, mustard oil and salt. Stuff the fried mushroom caps with stuffing, dip them in margination paste and bake the mushrooms in your oven. You can bake it in the convection oven under the grill or bake for approximately 15-20 min at 180 C.





Click here for the detailed recipe of tandoori mushrooms.





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.



