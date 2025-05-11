Hyderabadi cuisine, also known as Deccani cuisine, is celebrated for its richness and royal heritage. It is heavily influenced by the princely legacy of the Nizams of Hyderabad. From the famous biryanis to delectable kebabs and melt-in-your-mouth faluda, every dish tells a story of tradition and culinary excellence. Among these, salan holds a special place. This spicy, tangy, and nutty curry is typically served with biryani, rice, or bread. There are various types of salan, each with its unique characteristics. Today, we are exploring the delicious Hyderabadi Ande Ka Salan, where boiled eggs take centre stage in this flavourful symphony.





What Makes Hyderabadi Ande Ka Salan Special?

Hyderabadi cuisine is a melting pot of flavours, influenced by Mughal, Turkish, and Arabic culinary traditions. The use of spices, nuts, and coconut in Ande Ka Salan reflects this rich cultural tapestry. The dish is a testament to the city's love for bold and aromatic flavours, making it a favourite on the dinner table.

What Goes Into Making The Quintessential Ande Ka Salan:

To create a perfect bowl of Ande Ka Salan, you will need a mix of fresh and pantry staples:

Boiled eggs - the star ingredient

- the star ingredient Peanuts - for nutty richness in the gravy

- for nutty richness in the gravy Sesame Seeds - for an earthy, slightly sweet flavour

- for an earthy, slightly sweet flavour Coconut - adding a touch of sweetness and depth

- adding a touch of sweetness and depth A spice blend - a simple mix of kitchen spices for complex flavour

- a simple mix of kitchen spices for complex flavour Onion-ginger-garlic - the terrific trio for a rich gravy

- the terrific trio for a rich gravy Tamarind pulp - for a tangy twist

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Ande Ka Salan - Step-By-Step Recipe Guide

1. Prepare the masala paste:

Dry roast 1/4 cup peanuts, 2 tablespoons sesame seeds, and 1/2 cup grated coconut until golden and fragrant. Blend these roasted ingredients into a smooth paste.

2. Make the gravy base:

In a large pan, heat 3 tablespoons of oil and saute 2 finely chopped onions until golden brown. Add 1 tablespoon minced ginger and 1 tablespoon minced garlic, cooking until the raw smell disappears.

3. Add the spices:

Add 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 tablespoon coriander seeds, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, and 1 teaspoon red chilli powder to the pan. Cook the spices for a few minutes until they release their aroma.

4. Incorporate the masala paste:

Add the prepared masala paste to the pan and cook for a few minutes, stirring continuously. Add salt to taste.

5. Simmer the gravy:

Add 2 tablespoons tamarind pulp and 2 cups water to the pan. Bring the mixture to a simmer and let it cook for about 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld and the gravy to thicken.

6. Add boiled eggs:

Gently place the boiled eggs into the gravy, ensuring they are well-coated with the sauce. Let the eggs simmer in the gravy for a few more minutes, allowing them to absorb the flavours.

Serving Suggestions:

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon for an extra burst of freshness.

Hyderabadi Ande Ka Salan is best enjoyed with steaming hot rice or fluffy naan.

Pair your Ande Ka Salan meal with a freshly made kachumber salad with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and a dash of lemon juice.

You can also add some raita to balance the spiciness of the dish.

Hyderabadi Ande Ka Salan is perfect for those days when you want something comforting yet exotic. It's a dish that is easy to make but tastes like you have spent hours in the kitchen. For more such delicious egg curry recipes, click here.