Hyderabad is known for its rich culture, heritage and of course cuisine. Yes, the royal Hyderabadi cuisine! Also known as Deccani cuisine, this authentic cuisine is basically an amalgamation of Mughlai, Turkish and Arabic cuisines with a touch of Telugu and Marathwada food culture. From ever popular Hyderabadi haleem and mutton biryani to gosht ka salan, each and every recipe in this cuisine is influenced by the royal legacy of Nizams. While there is an array of lip-smacking recipes available in the culinary list of Hyderabadi cuisine, we bring you some of the most popular and authentic mutton based Hyderabadi recipes to try from. So, if you are a mutton lover just like us, we bet these recipes will leave you wanting for more.





Here's A list Of 5 Hyderabadi Mutton Recipes For You To Try At Home:

1. Hyderabadi Dal Mutton Gosht

A well-known recipe from the streets of Hyderabad! Well, who thought dal and mutton would ever go together? This combination of dal and mutton is literally too good to miss. Garnish it with lemon juice and fried onions and pair it up with steamed rice, naan and savour!. Click here for the recipe.

2. Gosht Ka Salan

Gosht Ka Salan is a variation of mutton curry where succulent mutton pieces are tossed in a rich and luscious onion-tomato and yogurt-based gravy that gives a fiery, creamy and aromatic burst of flavours to the taste buds. So move over your regular mutton curry recipe and try out this one. Here's the recipe for you.

3. Haleem

Rich and delectable, this recipe is basically a mutton stew which is made with lentil, spices and broken wheat. Besides, it is a slow-cooked delicacy that is usually made during Eid festivities or other special occasions. Find the recipe here.

4. Hyderabadi Mutton Dalcha

Similar to Haleem, two ingredients like meat and chana dal make this curry truly one of a kind. Other key ingredients that make this dish even more tempting are cloves, ginger-garlic, red chilli powder, cinnamon, onion etc. With gravy so rich and thick, this mutton curry is a must try! Click here for the recipe.

5. Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani

This flavourful and delectable meaty rice recipe is definitely a treat to relish on. Pair it up with mirchi ka salan and enjoy this wholesome delicacy with your friends and family. Here's the detailed recipe of Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani.

Try these mouth-watering mutton recipes at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below. Happy Cooking!



