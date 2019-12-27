Hypertension Diet: This Beetroot And Ginger Juice May Help Keep Your BP Stable

Beetroot is also a very good source of potassium

As heart ailments are becoming more and more prevalent in today's time, it is imperative for us to ensure all necessary steps to make sure our heart is in best shape. From diet to lifestyle, everything can be heart-healthy, provided you are willing to make some basic tweaks. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is one of the most common cardiovascular diseases. It is marked by elevated blood pressure levels. This happens when the force of blood against the artery walls is too high. If nothing is done to check this pressure, it may even lead to a stroke. If your blood pressure is consistently above 120/80 mmHg, you must consult an expert; you could be at risk of developing hypertension.





Winters, especially the holiday season, is tied with a lot of indulgence. We tend to have a lot of heavy desserts, fried goods during this time. Fortunately, the season also brings along with it a host of nutritious veggies that may help keep your blood pressure levels in check this season, and beetroot is one of them. The vibrant red-colored root vegetable contains a mix of good quality fibres that are good for your heart. It is low in carbs, fat and enriched with vitamin C and enables easy absorption of iron. Beetroot is also a very good source of potassium, which acts as a vasodilator. Meaning, it helps negate the ill-effects of sodium, which disturbs the water balance of the body. Excess sodium intake tends to obstruct smooth blood flow. Beetroot are also packed with nitrates that help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. This is why high blood pressure patients must make the most of beetroot. One of the ways to yield its benefits is by juicing it. Beetroot has a delicious earthy taste; hence, you can pair it with many other vegetables and fruits.

Blood Pressure is marked by elevated blood pressure levels

This Beetroot and Ginger juice may help keep your blood sugar levels under control:

Ingredients you need:





1 medium-sized beetroot (peeled and cut in fours)





1 tbsp fresh ginger, skin removed





2 large carrot cut in pieces





1 teaspoon lemon zest











Method:





1. In a blender, take the beetroot, carrot, ginger, lemon zest and blend until smooth. You can add some water if the consistency is too thick for your liking.





2. Blend until you get your desired consistency.





3. Place a mesh strainer over your glass and pour the juice carefully into your glass. Consume fresh.





Include this stellar beetroot juice in your diet. Make sure you have a wholesome and balanced diet every day. Light to moderate physical activity also helps keep your heart healthy.















