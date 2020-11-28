Hypertension: How To Make Chia Seed-Infused Lemon Water To Manage High Blood Pressure

Chia seed-infused in water is perhaps the best way to reap in the benefits this superfood.

A string of lifestyle diseases has posed a major challenge in the world of health and nutrition. Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common conditions out of them. When the force of blood against artery walls is too high, it is known as hypertension. While a normal blood pressure range is 120/80 mmHg, a range above 140/90 is considered hypertension and if your blood pressure levels are consistently above the normal range, it is alarming and you should definitely consult a doctor.





Experts have suggested many ways to manage blood pressure levels, most definitive being a revised and balanced lifestyle and healthy dietary habits. While eliminating salt and greasy, fried foods is a given, one can also include certain clean foods that may help manage blood pressure. Chia seed is one popular ingredient that is today considered a superfood with countless health benefits, including managing hypertension. Harvested from a flowering plant that belongs to the mint family and is called Salvia Hispanica, chia seeds are loaded with fibre, protein, and various other macronutrients, which help prevent the storage of undesirable fats that can cause heart disease and stroke. They are full of Omega-3 fatty acids, which, according to various studies, have proven to work as a blood thinner and may reduce blood pressure. However, those on blood thinning or blood pressure medication should first consult a doctor before including these in the regular diet.

Chia seeds are known to be superfoods for the many benefits they come with.





Even though chia seeds consumed in any form don't lose their nutritional profile, chia seed infused in water is the best way to reap in the benefits. Here is an easy chia seed-lemon water recipe that you can try at home to manage hypertension.





Ingredients:





Chia seeds: 1 tbsp





Lemon- 1/2 (juiced)





Honey- 1 tsp (optional)





Water- 1 cup





Method:





1. Soak chia seeds in water for half an hour.





2. Add lemon. Mix well.





3. You can add honey for flavour if you want.





4. Drink it first thing in the morning for at least a month for effective results.





Lemon has an abundance of nutrients that make the blood vessels soft and flexible, further lowering blood pressure. The vitamin C present in it acts as an antioxidant, removing free radicals from the body. No wonder health experts around the world boast of starting the day with lemon water!





Try this quick and easy chia seed-infused water at home to manage blood pressure levels and share your experience in the comments section below.





Disclaimer:This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







