Weight loss is not an overnight achievement but a journey. There are so many factors that can affect weight loss including a healthy and balanced diet, lifestyle patterns and a good night's sleep. When we are trying to lose weight, we are always on the lookout for new and interesting ingredients that could accelerate our weight loss journey. Luckily, scientific discoveries and research reveal such superfoods for weight loss every single day. Chia seeds or Salvia Hispanica is one such food that has proven its mettle in helping us shed those extra kilos. But what exactly is the correct way to consume them to gain maximum benefit from them in terms of weight loss? Here's all you need to know.





Why Are Chia Seeds Beneficial For Weight Loss? Can Chia Seeds Reduce Belly Fat?

We have often seen chia seeds being added to a number of recipes, including salads, smoothies and even desserts like parfait. But can chia seeds actually benefit our health and speed up weight loss? Yes, they absolutely do, suggest experts. Chia seeds contain fibre, protein, healthy fats like Omega-3 and more such nutrients. How much chia seeds to consume in a day for weight loss, you ask? A single 100-gram serving of chia seeds can fulfil up to 34% of the daily fibre intake requirement as per USDA data. Fibre keeps our digestion and bowel movements regular thus facilitating weight loss. The protein content in chia seeds helps us stay full for longer and healthy fats also keep the heart healthy.





How To Consume Chia Seeds For Weight Loss - Do's And Don'ts

New research published in the journal 'Food & Function' suggests that chia seeds can provide more nutrition if they are ground, rather than consumed whole. "Through this research, we discovered that different preparation methods influenced the nutritional benefits gained from the seeds and grinding them up delivered more nutrients than consuming them whole," said professor Professor Rachel Burton from the University of Adelaide's School of Agriculture, Food and Wine. Thus, the absorption of chia seeds improves if they are consumed in powdered or ground form. Click here to see research.





So, how should you go about consuming chia seeds for weight loss? As per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, you can add soaked seeds to yogurt, cereal, and muffin recipes, or scatter them on a salad. You can safely consume 1-2 tablespoons of chia seeds in a single day to derive maximum benefit from them. Avoid consuming in excess and always consult a nutritionist before making any major changes to the diet.

Here Are Some Ways To Add Chia Seeds To Your Weight Loss Diet:

Add ground chia seeds to soup to thicken it





Blend it with vegetables and make a smoothie





Mix it in your morning detox water





Sprinkle it on top of salads or gravies





Add it to your flour for making breads





Bake desserts with it or else mix it into parfait





Try these simple tricks and make your diet a healthy one for weight loss!