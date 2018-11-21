Chia Seeds For A Healthy Gut: Here's Why These Tiny Seeds Are Beneficial For Gut Health

Highlights Chia seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients

These tiny seeds could possibly do wonders for your overall health

It is of utmost importance to build and maintain a healthy gut flora

Good things come in small packages - the same is true for chia seeds. Chia seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. From promoting healthy heart to keeping the gut healthy, these extremely tiny seeds could possibly do wonders for your overall health. One of the most interesting things about chia seeds is that they are hydrophilic in nature, which means they can be mixed with water and can soak up to twelve times their weight. This particular quality of these wondrous seeds makes them perfect for a healthy gut.





According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "The mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre in the sprouted seeds promotes bowel regularity and helps stabilise blood sugar levels. Briefly soaking the seeds for one hour releases more of their beneficial fibre. Or, leave to soak for longer and sprout the same as you would for other seeds."





Chia Seeds For Gut Health: These tiny seeds are packed with essential nutrients



It is of utmost importance to build and maintain a healthy gut flora as it is connected to everything that happens in our body. Chia seeds help promote growth of healthy bacteria and come loaded with dietary fibre. A 100-gram serving of chia seeds will give you close to 40g of dietary fibre. Fibre can help you keep bowel-related ailments at bay as it is an excellent agent for digestion. Various health experts advise that it is best to start your day with small snacks to get your metabolism going.







Soak a teaspoon of these super seeds in water overnight and have them once you wake up. These can also be soaked in coconut milk or almond milk. Apart from having all nine essential amino acids, these tiny seeds are packed with healthy fats and protein, and have an amazing effect on your digestive system.







So, include these tiny seeds in your daily diet and say bye-bye to gut-related problems!







