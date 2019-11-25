SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic Bengali-Style Chana Dal At Home

Chana dal and luchi, a close cousin of puri, is one of Bengals most beloved breakfast combinations. Warm, comforting and utterly delectable, chana dal is a must-try.

Updated: November 25, 2019 13:54 IST

Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic Bengali-Style Chana Dal At Home

Chana dal is a special dal preparation made with Bengal gram

There are only so many occasions where you can get a Bengali excited about vegetarian food. Try treating them with toothsome Bengali chana and piping hot luchi, and you may be close to achieving the feat. Chana dal is a special dal preparation made with Bengal gram. It is traditionally topped with fried bits of coconut. On the day of Mahashtami, the most important day of Durga Puja, the famed lentil-preparation is also one of the bhog components. Tempered with ghee and whole spices, chana dal can be paired with rice or any flat bread. Chana dal and luchi, a close cousin of puri, is one of Bengal's most beloved breakfast combinations. Warm, comforting and utterly delectable, chana dal is a must-try.

To make authentic Bengali-style chana dal, you have to soak the lentil for at least 10 minutes. The magic of this preparation lies in its rustic mix of herbs and spices. In this recipe video of Bengali-style chana dal, cinnamon, bay leaf, clove, raisins, turmeric, cardamom, and red chillies are used generously.  



It takes only a few minutes to prepare, and while you can prepare chana dal using oil, we'd recommend you go for ghee. It makes the delicacy a whole lot dense and wholesome.

So the next time you are craving Bengali food, try this vegetarian marvel too. We are sure you will love it.

Here's the recipe video of Bengali-style chana dal posted on NDTV Food's YouTube Channel.Tell us how you liked it in the comments section below. For more such traditional recipes, quirky ideas and kitchen trivia subscribe NDTV Food's YouTube Channel. 







