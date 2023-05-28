If there is one dish that we Indians have a soft spot for, it has to be biryani. Whether it's a festival, a weekend brunch with friends, or a dinner party, biryani is usually a must on the menu. This layered rice dish oozes with flavours and has succulent pieces of meat, and in some recipes, even veggies in it. And the best part? There are so many mouth-watering varieties to choose from. Be it the classic Awadhi biryani, Kolkata biryani, or Hyderabadi biryani, they all taste incredibly delicious and make for the perfect dish for times when we feel like treating ourselves to something indulgent. Today, we bring you another popular variety of biryani that you probably wouldn't have tried till now. It's called Chettinad chicken biryani.





Chettinad is a region in the state of Tamil Nadu that is known for its delectable food. The food here is cooked using local masalas, which give it its distinct taste. Chettinad cuisine is also known to be one of the spiciest cuisines in the world. This chicken biryani too has a spicy flavour and is extremely aromatic, which is what makes it unique.

Pair the biryani with some raita, and you're in for the perfect weekend indulgence. Wondering how to make it? Check out the recipe below:



Chettinad Chicken Biryani Recipe: How To Make Chettinad Chicken Biryani



First, wash the rice nicely and soak it in water for some time. To marinate the chicken, add curd, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, haldi, and salt into a bowl. Add the chicken pieces and combine them well with marinade. Keep aside for 1 hour.





Now, heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add cloves, saunf, cardamom, and a cinnamon stick, and saute well. Add the sliced onions, ginger, and garlic and saute until the onions become golden brown. To this, add the marinated chicken and cook for 4-5 more minutes. After this, add tomatoes, green chillies, red chilli powder, and haldi, and give it a nice mix.





Next, we need to add the yoghurt and coriander leaves. Combine well and cook for a few more minutes. In the meantime, you can boil the rice. Once done, top the prepared chicken masala with the rice and some fried onions and nuts. Click here for the complete recipe for Chettinad chicken biryani.







So, what are you waiting for? Try out this scrumptious biryani and impress your friends and family with your culinary skills. Happy Cooking!