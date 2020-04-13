Imli Dhania Ka Sharbat- An Ultimate Summer Drink To Cool You Down (Recipe Inside)

Imli dhania sharbat can be a healthy addition to your summer drink list

As the summer season is here, it is time for us to indulge in some cold and soothing beverages. If we talk about summer beverages, one of the first names that come in mind is sharbat. Sharbat is a sweet cordial, which is popularly made with ingredients like mint, lime, rose-petals, water melon, orange, tamarind and more. Speaking about tamarind, the tart-sweet flavoured fruit is known for adding the tangy zest to several food items - from chutneys to curries to coolers. Hence, we bring you the recipe of 'Imli Dhania Ka Sharbat' that can be a perfect add on to your summer drink list. Alongside its culinary usages, this popular natural food of India is also packed with vitamin C and several other nutrients.





Benefits Of Tamarind:

Tamarind is said to be beneficial for weight loss and strengthening immunity. Tamarind contains good amount of fibre, which may help in keeping a person full for a longer time. It is also touted as a natural laxative, which aids metabolism and promote gut health.





Tamarind is rich in vitamin C

Benefits Of Coriander Leaves:

Coriander leaves (dhania patta) are also stated to be rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help to strengthen the immunity system. Alongside, coriander leaves may also work as good anti-allergic herbs for relief from bacterial and fungal effects.





Coriander is rich in antioxidant properties

Here's The Recipe For Imli Dhania Ka Sharbat:

Ingredients:

Tamarind concentrate- 1 tbsp





Coriander leaves- 1 tsp





Powdered jeera-red chilli (roasted)- half tsp





Sugar/jaggery- as per taste





Black salt- as per taste





Water- one glass (in which you will be serving)





Crushed ice- to garnish (optional)





Preparation:

Take the concentrated tamarind and soak it in water. Mix them well.





Strain the tamarind water in a glass.





Add sugar/jaggery and black salt as per your taste. Make sure there is a good balance between sugar, salt and the sourness of imli. Keep it aside.





Take one teaspoon of coriander leaves and make a coarse paste with mortar and pestel.





Add the paste to the water and mix.





Now add the roasted masala and crushed ice (if you want), stir well and serve.





This will not only cool you down on a hot summer afternoon, but also take you down the memory lanes as the sharbat tastes somewhat like the 'imli candies' from our childhood. Happy summers to one and all!













