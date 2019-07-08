Recipe Video: Spice Up Your Meals With This Spicy But Healthy Green Chutney

Neha Grover | Updated: July 08, 2019 12:13 IST
Indian cuisine stands out for its diverse dishes and a non-exhaustive list of options of foods. So much so that our already plateful of main meals has to be accompanied with a side dish. We love the mishmash of varied flavours in our mouth. We need something to go with our roti, parantha or rice other than curries they are already paired with. You can find jars and masons of pickles and chutneys lining up the shelves of Indian kitchens. Ask for chutney and you will be spoilt for choice. Coriander chutney, or dhaniya chutney or green chutney, is the most common side dish prepared in our homes. Its versatility adds to its popularity. It goes with just about anything, not just typical Indian meals but also with other kinds of foods like sandwiches and burgers.
