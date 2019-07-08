Recipe Video: Spice Up Your Meals With This Spicy But Healthy Green Chutney

SEARCH
Here we add a bunch of green chillies to coriander chutney, enriching it with another set of health-giving properties

Neha Grover  |  Updated: July 08, 2019 12:13 IST

  • Here we add green chillies to coriander chutney to make it extra spicy
  • Both coriander leaves and green chilli are good for digestive system
  • This spicy green chutney can go with any Indian meal

Indian cuisine stands out for its diverse dishes and a non-exhaustive list of options of foods. So much so that our already plateful of main meals has to be accompanied with a side dish. We love the mishmash of varied flavours in our mouth. We need something to go with our roti, parantha or rice other than curries they are already paired with. You can find jars and masons of pickles and chutneys lining up the shelves of Indian kitchens. Ask for chutney and you will be spoilt for choice. Coriander chutney, or dhaniya chutney or green chutney, is the most common side dish prepared in our homes. Its versatility adds to its popularity. It goes with just about anything, not just typical Indian meals but also with other kinds of foods like sandwiches and burgers.

(Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Tomato Chutney)

p3pa5o9

Coriander leaves have a distinct, fresh flavour

To take things up by a notch, we discovered a recipe of green chutney with extra spice! Green chutney is made with coriander (dhania) leaves that are loaded with numerous health benefits. Coriander leaves bear a distinguished fresh, minty flavour. Here we add a bunch of green chillies to coriander chutney, enriching it with another set of health-giving properties. Green chilli is a low-calorie food and aids in weight loss. Both coriander leaves and green chilli help in maintaining a sound digestive system.

This exciting recipe of spicy green chutney has been shared by Alpa Modi, a food vlogger with her own YouTube channel, 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.
 

Spicy Green Chutney Recipe -

(Also Read: 11 Best Indian Chutney Recipes)

 

