Moveover ‘Adrak Wali Chai’, Here Are 3 Easy And Handy Ways To Consume Ginger To Treat Cough And Cold

Ginger is touted as one of the oldest medicinal elements

Highlights Ginger has cold and flu treating abilities

Ginger is famed for its rich nutrients and minerals

Ginger has zingerone, which is stated as a good antioxidant

If you are asked, how do you use ginger in your daily life? The most common answers will be - as paste in curries and in tea (the very popular adrak wali chai). Yes, ginger is a spice root, which is an integral part of every Indian kitchen. An Indian cuisine is incomplete without the strong flavour of ginger. That's not all, ginger is also touted as one of the oldest medicinal elements, with several health benefits - from weight loss to aiding metabolism; and all its healing properties are credited to the presence of the bio-active compound 'gingerol'. This active constituent, as per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishers, has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects. Another component in ginger, 'zingerone' is stated as a good antioxidant. This medicinal root is also famed for its rich nutrients and minerals (potassium, manganese, copper and magnesium).





One of the other and most important health benefits of ginger is its cold and flu treating abilities. As the nature is on a transition mode (from winter to summer), what it brings along is several kind diseases and the most common ones are cold, cough and sore throat. Solution to the same, according to our mothers and grandmothers, is a hot cup of adrak wali chai. It is undoubtedly good for common cold and sore throat. But that's not all!

Also Read: How To Make Ginger Tea: Tips To Make A Perfect Cup and A Fool-Proof Recipe





Here Are 3 Other Ways To Consume Ginger To Treat Cough And Cold During Seasonal Change:

Raw Ginger With Black Salt

Keep ginger julienne handy and have a slice or two whenever you have that itchy feeling in your throat. Consumption of raw ginger, as per Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND, "helps in treating dry cough." To enhance the taste, mix the raw ginger with black salt. It also works as a mouth freshener too.





Also Read: This Vitamin C-Rich Drink Can Help You Fight Seasonal Change Diseases





Ginger-Black Pepper Mix

One of the easiest ways to avoid or fight the seasonal change diseases is by boosting your immunity. Shilpa Arora shared a quick recipe for a medicinal mix or as we commonly say kadha, which has "immune modulating effect". All you need to do is mix ginger, black pepper and tulsi (Indian basil) together and have a teaspoon every morning with honey. This not only helps in boosting immunity, but also works as a quick home remedy for cough.





Also Read: Boost Your Immunity With This Quick 3-Ingredient Amla Juice To Fight Cold And Flu





Ginger Pickle

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently stated that it is important to add home-made pickle to your daily diet because it not only enhances the taste of the food, but also is a reliable source of antioxidants. It also provides the body with healthy bacteria. Adding on to this thought, Shilpa. Arora stated, "making pickle out of ginger multiplies its effects and actives the probiotics that ensures that you gut is not colonised by bad bacteria."





Also Read: Indian Food Will Taste Better With Our Top 5 Unusual Pickles





The best part is, you can keep all the above recipes handy and have anytime you want. But always 'remember, 'everything is bad in excess. So have it in right amount and bid adieu to the seasonal change diseases. Stay healthy, stay safe!







