Onion Tea For Immunity: An Effective Home Remedy For Cough And Cold

Always trust your parents and grandparents for the infinite home remedies they suggest for controlling common ailments. We tend to ignore them citing lack of scientific logic. But some age-old healing methods can surprise you with their instant relief effects. One of these home remedies we can pick from our grandmother's menu is of onion tea. This science-backed drink has proven to be quite effective in boosting our immunity and bring relief from cough, sore throat cold and runny nose.





Experts suggest that onions are an invaluable source of immunity-boosting nutrients like vitamin C, antioxidants, magnesium, iron and zinc. Onions not only add flavour to our meals, they also infuse these health-benefitting properties. A warm cup of tea made with onions will only let you obtain these benefits to the full.





Now, there are two options to make onion tea - one with onion and another with onion peels. Yes, you read it right; onion peels are just as beneficial as the onion itself.





Onion Tea Recipe For Immunity:

Bring 1 glass of water to boil. Add one chopped onion, 2-3 black peppercorns, 1 cardamom pod and half tsp fennel seeds. Cover the pan and let it simmer for around 15-20 minutes. Strain the tea and have it with or without any sweetener.





Onion Peel Tea Recipe For Immunity:

Boil water and immediately pour in a cup containing tea bag/green tea leaves and peels of one small onion or half onion. Let it all seep for around 10 minutes. Strain the tea and add some honey or lime juice to it.





Remember that onions have a very strong pungent aroma and taste. So do add the other ingredients mentioned in the recipes or experiment with your own picks to enjoy a soothing, immunity-boosting tea during this changing weather.









