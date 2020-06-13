SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Varun Dhawan Makes Himself A Cup Of Coffee And Shares A Monsoon Diet Tip

Varun Dhawan Makes Himself A Cup Of Coffee And Shares A Monsoon Diet Tip

On Friday afternoon, Dhawan posted a video of himmaking a delicious cup of Joe on Instagram. In thesubsequentvideo he also gave us a quick monsoon immunity tip as well.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 13, 2020 13:57 IST

Reddit
Varun Dhawan Makes Himself A Cup Of Coffee And Shares A Monsoon Diet Tip
Highlights
  • Varun Dhawan would be seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan
  • Varun Dhawan was last seen in 'Street Dancer'
  • Varun Dhawan is one of the fittest actors of the industry

Varun Dhawan recently surprised his fans with another look from his upcoming film 'Coolie No.1'. In this new poster, Varun can be seen wearing a mask, and he wrote in his Instagram caption, "#coolieno1 हम आएंगे हसाने... ये वादा रहा"(We promise to come, make you laugh).  While he didn't announce any release date, fans are speculating that the day is not far. For the uninitiated, Coolie No.1 is the official Hindi remake of 1995 blockbuster Coolie.No. 1 starring Govinda in the lead.

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Varun has been very active on Instagram throughout lockdown. Like a lot of other Bollywood actors, he even gave us a glimpse of his cooking skills in the kitchen. On Friday afternoon, Dhawan posted a video of him making a delicious cup of Joe on Instagram. In the subsequent video he also gave us a quick monsoon tip as well. 

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read:)

oc64s57g


"Thing that I have heard which is very interesting is that people  should drink a lot of coffee during this time..not lots, but at least like may be one or two cups is good, it is good for you,  that is what I have heard during monsoon time, and just in general. I made this myself", he could be heard in background.
Warming beverages like coffee, do help de-congest nose and soothe your throat. According to a study published in Journal of Nanomedicine & Nanotechnology, coffee consumed in moderation may be good idea to strengthen immunity. But make sure, you always keep an eye on the cups of coffee you are consuming. Anything in excess may do more harm than good.

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Varun DhawanMonsoonCoolie No 1
From Buddha's Hand To Jackfruit: 13 Extraordinary Fruits From Around The World 
From Buddha's Hand To Jackfruit: 13 Extraordinary Fruits From Around The World 
Watch: 5 Foods You Should Never Allow Your Pet Dog To Eat
Watch: 5 Foods You Should Never Allow Your Pet Dog To Eat

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 