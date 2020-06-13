Varun Dhawan Makes Himself A Cup Of Coffee And Shares A Monsoon Diet Tip

Highlights Varun Dhawan would be seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan was last seen in 'Street Dancer'

Varun Dhawan is one of the fittest actors of the industry

Varun Dhawan recently surprised his fans with another look from his upcoming film 'Coolie No.1'. In this new poster, Varun can be seen wearing a mask, and he wrote in his Instagram caption, "#coolieno1 हम आएंगे हसाने... ये वादा रहा"(We promise to come, make you laugh). While he didn't announce any release date, fans are speculating that the day is not far. For the uninitiated, Coolie No.1 is the official Hindi remake of 1995 blockbuster Coolie.No. 1 starring Govinda in the lead.





Varun has been very active on Instagram throughout lockdown. Like a lot of other Bollywood actors, he even gave us a glimpse of his cooking skills in the kitchen. On Friday afternoon, Dhawan posted a video of him making a delicious cup of Joe on Instagram. In the subsequent video he also gave us a quick monsoon tip as well.





"Thing that I have heard which is very interesting is that people should drink a lot of coffee during this time..not lots, but at least like may be one or two cups is good, it is good for you, that is what I have heard during monsoon time, and just in general. I made this myself", he could be heard in background.

Warming beverages like coffee, do help de-congest nose and soothe your throat. According to a study published in Journal of Nanomedicine & Nanotechnology, coffee consumed in moderation may be good idea to strengthen immunity. But make sure, you always keep an eye on the cups of coffee you are consuming. Anything in excess may do more harm than good.







