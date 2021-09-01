When it comes to guessing the most versatile ingredient in Indian cooking, without a doubt, we can all agree that it is paneer! Whether you are making lip-smacking paneer tikka, spicy paneer masala gravy or even a delicious paneer paratha - this humble ingredient can be moulded in any way you want it to be. Plus, as a country with the largest vegetarian population, paneer surely comes in handy whenever thinking of making something quick, delicious and easy. Although most of us buy paneer from the local dairy shops right outside our houses, you can also make it easily at your home with simple steps.





If you are making paneer at home for the first time, then don't worry, it may sound like a challenging task, but it is actually a simple procedure. All you need is two ingredients to make a paneer at home. First, you should have milk and next; you should have an acidic ingredient like vinegar or lemon juice. See the steps below to make your own paneer.

Here Is How To Make Paneer At Home

First, take five cups of milk and bring it to a boil. Now add two tablespoons of vinegar or lemon juice to it. Once the reaction begins, you will see that the milk starts to separate, and paneer begins to form. But if you don't see the reaction happening, then turn on the heat again and boil till you can see solids in the pan.

When the milk curdles completely, turn off the gas and check if the paneer is solid. Make sure that it is not creamy or milky.





Now take a muslin cloth and drain the formed mixture. Hang the muslin cloth for draining out excess water. After an hour, your paneer will be ready!





When it is done and ready, mix your paneer is delicious gravies, curries or tikkas and enjoy!



