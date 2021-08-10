Lacha paratha is a classic Indian flatbread, which is made with dollops of ghee and is flaky and crispy. It is probably one of the most beloved parathas sought after by people all over the country. Although predominantly made in northern India, its similarity to porotta makes it loved in the southern part as well. The crispy flaky bites of lacha paratha feel heavenly when dipped in thick and rich chicken or paneer gravies; it gives you the top tier experience of the Indian cuisine. Although the lacha paratha is in itself is a royal affair, why not take it a notch higher and make it even more decadent by making a masala lacha paratha?





A well buttered paratha is a staple breakfast option in a lot of Indian households

If you thought those crispy-crunchy lacha parathas were the limit, think again because we found some masala lacha paratha recipes which will instantly amp up your meals to the next level. Spoil yourself with variety with these easy masalas that you can prepare with commonly found ingredients in your house which are sure to be hit whenever you make them. The beauty of the lacha paratha lies in the technique, and if you need some brushing up on those skills before making the masala lacha paratha, read about how to make a restaurant-style flaky soft lacha paratha here.

Now that you are familiar with the technique, make these 3 easy masalas and spread them on the paratha before cutting it into slices, roll the paratha as you normally would, fry in ghee and serve them hot and fluffy.

3 Masala Lacha Paratha Recipes :

1. Dry masala Lacha Paratha :

First up is a simple masala mixture made with commonly found masalas in every Indian household. Mix amchur, jeera, dhaniya and red chilli powder in a bowl. Apply ghee and sprinkle a good amount of the masala all over the paratha, tap lightly with your hands and continue with the normal process. Enjoy hot and spicy masaledaar paratha enough to make you drool every single time.

You can store this mix of dry masalas fro days to come

2. Butter Garlic Lacha Paratha :

Just the mention of a paratha oozing with butter and flavours of slightly roasted garlic is making us slurp, and you will too once you taste it. In a bowl mix melted butter, chopped garlic and some coriander, spread this on the paratha and tap lightly. Carefully roll and cook the paratha as you normally would, enjoy with a steaming hot bowl of butter chicken or butter paneer.

Enjoy a hot garlic lacha paratha with a rich Indian curry

3. Mint Chutney Lacha Paratha :

Mint is considered great for digestion and when you are having a rich and heavy royal Punjabi meal, a mint paratha is the best option that you could go for. In a grinder make a thick paste of mint leaves, ginger, garlic and chilli. Use less water and make a thick and fine paste. Spread over the paratha, and continue the usual process. Since the mint chutney may leave a little extra moisture, sprinkle some aata now and then while rolling. Cook in ghee and devour hot.

Mint has a cooling effect on the body and also helps in deigestion

There you have it, 3 very easy ways to enjoy a rich and flavourful lacha paratha with your friends and family. Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.