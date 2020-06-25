SEARCH
  • Indian Breakfast Recipe: This Aloo Pyaaz Lachha Paratha Is Layered With All Things Indulgent

Parathas are of many kinds, but we do have a soft corner for stuffed parathas with interesting texture. Something like this unique aloo fateer pyaaz paratha, or simply aloo pyaaz laccha paratha

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 25, 2020 12:40 IST

This paratha also has a delicious stuffing of mashed potatoes and onions

Highlights
  • Laccha paratha is a kind of a flaky, layered paratha
  • Aloo-pyaaz laccha paratha is a delectable breakfast idea
  • You can pair this laccha paratha with anything

There are so many kinds of parathas in India that it often becomes quite a task to keep a count. From North to South and East to west, we have a gamut of these yummy flatbreads. We love how you can pair just about anything with paratha and you are in for a wholesome meal. As we said, parathas are of many kinds, but we do have a soft corner for stuffed parathas with interesting texture. Something like this unique aloo fateer pyaaz paratha, or simply aloo pyaaz laccha paratha by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi. The video was posted on the YouTube Channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'.

Watch the recipe of aloo pyaaz laccha paratha:



For the uninitiated, ‘fateer' is an Arabic word that loosely translates to flaky layers. Much like a laccha paratha, this paratha too is moulded in round layers much like a coil,  then it is rolled out flat and roasted on tawa. As a slight departure from the traditional recipe, this paratha also has a delicious stuffing of mashed potatoes and onions! And how do you go wrong with a dish with these two star ingredients, right? You can pair this paratha with any curry, pickle of your choice; you can have it with yogurt too.

Try making it at home and give your daily breakfast a delicious upgrade. Don't forget to tell us how you liked the recipe in the comments below!

