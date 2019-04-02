How To Make Perfect Pakoras? 3 Easy-Peasy Tips

Highlights Pakoras taste delicious when eaten as a standalone snack

They are also one of the most delectable tea-time snacks

Pakoras can get soggy if they are not prepared properly

Pakora lovers, raise your hands! We have all indulged in pakoras and just love them for who they are - crisp, flavourful, and ever-so-scrumptious! They not only taste delicious when eaten as a standalone snack, but also make the tea-time experience even more blissful for many. However, no matter how amazing a cook you are, there are times when your culinary skills may have often gone for a toss and you ended up preparing pakoras that were not perfect. If you are struggling with pakoras that are often not cooked properly or get soggy within no time, then we're here to help.











Here are 3 easy-peasy tips to make that perfect batch of pakoras that are crispy and full of flavours:



Avoid Lumps In The Batter



The very first tip to keep in mind while preparing fresh batch of pakoras is to whisk the batter properly to avoid lumps. While mixing together all the ingredients in the bowl, make sure that the batter has no lumps formed. Lumps formed in the batter often create problems in the frying process, resulting in uncooked pakoras.







Drain Excess Water From The Veggies



There is simply no denying the fact that water and oil together never complement each other. So, one has to be very careful while adding the besan-coated pakoras to the hot oil. If there is any amount of moisture left in the veggies, then there are high chances of oil splashing outside, which may even cause harm to the person who is cooking them. It is important to get rid of excess water from the veggies to ensure that the pakoras get crisp to perfection.



Maintain The Temperature Of The Oil



When you are pouring in the first batch of pakoras in the oil, always make sure that the oil is sufficiently hot. You can test the same by adding in a small spoonful of the batter in the oil; if the besan batter comes at the top surface of the oil immediately, then it means that the oil is hot enough.





So the next time you prepare pakoras for yourself or your family and friends, bring these tips to your rescue and be a pro at making pakoras!







