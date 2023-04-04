When it comes to tea-time snacks, bread pakora is undoubtedly one of our all-time favourites. A hot and crispy covering with yummy bread and spices tucked inside it - what's there not to like? Pair it with ketchup or green chutney, you always have a winner. The important thing about bread pakora, or any pakora for that matter is - the crispier it is, the better it will taste. But how exactly do you go about making bread pakora super-crisp? Would you require some fancy ingredients or would simple kitchen swaps suffice? Here's all that you need to know.

What Is Bread Pakora?

Bread pakora is a snack made by deep-frying slices of bread in hot oil. The bread is coated with a besan (chickpea flour) batter and select spices to make a wonderful and enjoyable snack. Bread pakora is best paired with a cup of hot masala chai.

What Are The Ingredients Used In Bread Pakora?

The basic ingredients used in bread pakora are slices of bread, besan or chickpea flour, Indian spices such as salt, turmeric and red chilli powder. Sometimes, bread pakora can be stuffed with masala or aloo filling as well to make it even more indulgent.

Tips To Make Bread Pakora Super Crisp

There are several tips and tricks that you can try to make restaurant-style bread pakora that is super crisp. We have got our hands on some amazing tips by popular YouTuber 'Cook With Parul', as she shared her latest video.

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Bread Pakora Super Crisp:

1. Use rice flour or cornflour

The key to making bread pakora crisp is to use the right proportion of flour in the batter. While besan is essential for the recipe, adding rice flour or cornflour in small quantities can help add that additional crunch.

2. Keep the batter thick

Use minimal water and keep the batter as thick as possible, suggested YouTuber Parul. This is because then the batter forms a thick coating around the bread slice, which becomes even crisper after frying.





Bread pakora is one of the most delicious recipes out there. Photo Credit: iStock

3. Make sure the oil is hot

Just the way the oven is preheated for baking, the oil should also be pre-heated for deep frying crispy bread pakoras. This ensures that they cook properly and also form a crunchy outer layer that oozes indulgence with every bite.

4. Reduce heat

Once the oil is hot and the bread pakoras have begun to fry, it is a good practice to reduce the flame and keep it on low. This is to ensure that the bread pakoras do not become overdone and avoid wastage of resources too.

5. Use onions for an extra crunch

Yes, you read that right! Chopped onions can add another whole level of texture and flavour to your bread pakora. Also known as onion bread pakora, this dish is quite easy to make and also adds an additional layer of crunch to the usual bread pakora.





So, what are you waiting for? Bring out your aprons, make some bread pakoras and enjoy them crisp like never before.

Watch the full recipe video for onion bread pakora by Cook With Parul here: