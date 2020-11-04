Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Aloo Methi In 30 Minutes

Aloo methi is a wholesome, delicious and effortlessly easy dish.

Winters are just around the corner and so is the season to indulge in fresh green veggies! From spinach to carrots and to methi (fenugreek), winter is the season to make the most of such nutritious and versatile vegetables. Methi is definitely one of the most common vegetables found in winter season in most Indian households. Be it in the form of fresh leaves or the fenugreek powder used across Indian curries, methi is quite omnipresent in the Indian kitchen. Thanks to its distinct aroma, flavour and a host of health benefits, we have embraced methi in all its forms.





Besides being a truly versatile ingredient, methi is a storehouse of benefits that include combating the risk of heart disease as well as diabetes. Rich with amino acids, methi helps in the production of insulin. There are many ways of cooking methi at home yet one of the most popular and loved dish has to be aloo methi! The quick, easy and mouth-watering dish of aloo methi is extremely popular lunchtime meal across age groups during the winter season. The dried methi leaves lends an earthy and rustic flavour to the dish while potatoes help overcome the pungent flavour.





And if you are amateur who is learning to get the basic of cooking right, aloo methi might be the perfect dish for you to start with! Wholesome, delicious and effortlessly easy, one can prepare it during the lazy afternoons or even as a perfect side dish for a dinner party at home.





The recipe of aloo methi is as simple as anything could be! All you need to do is saute washed potatoes until they are half-cooked. Then saute dry fenugreek leaves with potatoes and spices such as fenugreek seeds, coriander powder and red chilli. That's it!





Find the full recipe of aloo methi here.





Pair this yummy aloo methi sabzi with chapatti or parathas topped with butter for a wholesome meal.





Try this sabzi at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.













