Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Amritsari Tandoori Chicken (Recipe Video Inside)

In the middle of lockdown, we are craving a variety of delicacies - there are days we need a scrummy Italian pasta for lunch and the very same day we are fancying a robust North Indian fare for dinner. If you are also a bit of a moody foodie like us right now, we have something that my impress. This Amritsari tandoori chicken is ideal for days you are desiring some Punjabi rustic flavours. Marinated in robust ginger and garlic mix, this tandoori chicken is slightly different from the popular tandoori chicken you would find, say in Delhi, where the chicken is slightly red in colour and the marination is also a bit different. Since you are making it at home, you can customise a few ingredients as per your choice.

This Amritsari Tandoori chicken also has two layers of marination, one of ginger paste, lemon juice and salt, and the second marination that of hung curd, turmeric, mustard oil, coriander powder, and fresh coriander. Make sure there is a gap of at least 20 minutes between both marination. After marinating, you have to place it in oven and cook for about 15-20 minutes. You can serve these juicy tandoori delights with the side of fresh mint chutney, and sliced onions. There, we saw you slurping.





Here is the step-by-step recipe video of Amritsari Tandoori Kukad. Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it in comments below.





PREP TIME: 2 hours COOK TIME: 50 minutes SERVES: 2





Ingredients:





1 kg chicken leg with bone

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsps hung curd

1 tsp yellow chilli powder

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp coriander powder

2 tsps fresh coriander

2 tsps lemon juice

1/2 tsp kabab masala

Salt to taste

Method:







1. Wash chicken and apply the first marination of salt, ginger, garlic paste, lemon juice, keep for 20 minutes.

2. Prepare second marination of hung curd, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, yellow chilli powder and put the chicken we marinated in the first step in this mixture.

3. Cook the chicken in the tandoor or oven, finish with lemon juice, kabab masala and chopped coriander.

4. Serve with mint chutney and onions.







