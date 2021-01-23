Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Boti Kebab In 20 Minutes (Recipe Inside)

Boti kebabs make for a perfect dinner party snack.

Does a perfectly grilled, juicy and spicy piece of kebab make your heart flutter with joy? If yes, then you are not alone! Be it the unbelievably soft galouti or the succulent seekh kebabs or the flavourful shami kebab, a platter of any of these is sure to licked-clean in a minute, or maybe less. There's no doubt that Indian cuisine boasts some of the most mouth-watering kebabs and if you are a fan of mutton, you are in for a surprise! Haleem ke kebab, mutton cutlets, mutton burrah or shami kebab, the list is endless but boti kebab is sure to top your list, for more than one reason.





Kebabs have a specific notion for being round, flat, spicy and mostly soft, boti kebab, on the other hand, is none of it. A popular and traditional kebab from the land of Nawabs - Lucknow, boti kebab consists of chunks of meat, marinated in yogurt, ginger-garlic-chillis and a raw papaya paste, skewered and baked to perfection. Boti kebabs can be grilled as well. With a smoky texture and juicy flavours of the meat and subtly spices, boti kebabs make for a perfect dinner party snack. Traditionally, boti kebabs are marinated in a simple mix of yogurt, ginger-garlic, papaya and salt but many people prefer to raise the spice quotient and add more spices such as cumin, red chilli and garam masala.





How To Make Boti Kebab At Home

The process of cooking boti kebab is fairly easy and quick. The only thing that takes time is the marination of kebabs. It is always a good idea to marinate the chunks overnight, for the spices to seep well inside the meat. Post-marination all you need to do is mix the mutton chunks with flour, skewer them and bake for just about 15-20 minutes!





Find the full recipe of boti kebab here.





Boti kebabs are usually served with lemon wedges, onion rings and some mint/coriander chutney. You can sprinkle a bit of black salt over the kebabs.





Try these yummy boti kebabs at home for your next dinner party and share the experience with us in the comments section below.







