After a long and tiring day of work, we all look forward to ending the day with a nice and wholesome dinner. We crave something yummy, but we don't have the time or energy to whip up something elaborate like a biryani. This is where the pulao comes to the rescue! This one-pot rice dish gives you a masaledaar meal without having to make two-three dishes like curry, rice and sabzi. So, if you want to end your day on a delicious note, then pulao is the way to go! That is why we have found a spicy and delicious pulao recipe that will become your go-to dinner recipe - hariyali pulao. With a few easy steps, we can make a flavourful and spicy pulao filled with aromatic pudina, coriander and green chillies.





The green colour comes from pudina, coriander and more!

Hariyali Pulao Recipe: How To Make Hariyali Pulao

You'll need to start by making the paste that gives the pulao its hariyali (green) colour. In a blender, make a smooth paste of pudina, coriander, ginger, garlic and green chillies.

Heat a pan, roast cumin seeds, cloves, green cardamoms, black peppercorns and cinnamon sticks. Add onions and fry them till they are light brown. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, and garam masala powder. Next, add the vegetables and rice. Pour in the water and sprinkle some lime juice. Add the bay leaves, salt and green paste. cover the pan and let the pulao cook till the rice is tender. The pulao will be ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Hariyali Pulao.





Pro Tip: You can also use leftover green chutney instead of making the green paste for this recipe.





Serve this hariyali pulao with boondi raita and crispy papad, and you will have a complete meal on your plate. Try out this recipe and do tell us in the comments section.









