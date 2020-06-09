SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Keema Kaleji At Home

In addition to the flavours, this dish is a hit because of its rich interplay of textures as well. The liver has a chewy, rubber-like texture, whereas keema melts in mouth in a matter of seconds.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 09, 2020 17:51 IST

Keema kaleji is usually spicy and all things eclectic.

Indian cuisine is brimming with enticing mutton preparations - one of the most loved of all times has to be keema kaleji. What makes this dish unique is the fact that star highlight of this mutton dish are not mutton shanks, but mutton liver. Organ meat such as mutton liver is said to be replete with many health benefits, hence a lot of people do not toss it away, they instead suffuse it with a lot of spices and cook it with some minced mutton, this dish is called keema (minced mutton) kaleji (mutton liver).

Recipe Video Of Keema Kaleji In Hindi:

Keema kaleji is usually spicy and all things eclectic. It is mostly of semi dry consistency, bursting with hot masalas. The decadent treat is popularly paired with roti, sheermal or naan. If you are a rice fan, you could pair it with rice and some salad too. This recipe of keema kaleji is posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel.

  • In a mixer grinder make a masala paste by grinding together garlic, ginger, cloves, cardamom, black pepper, cumin seeds, cinnamon, red chilly powder and water.
  • In another bowl take, mutton keema, mutton liver, salt, curd. Add the masala paste and give it a good mix. Add some onions, mix again and let it marinate for sometime.
  • Next, take a cooker, add some bay leaves and onions, and then add the mutton and tomatoes. Once cooked, garnish with coriander leaves.
     

In addition to the flavours, this dish is a hit because of its rich interplay of textures as well. The liver has a chewy, rubber-like texture, whereas keema melts in mouth in a matter of seconds. Together, they make for a hit combination that is sure to strike a chord with mutton lover.

You can find written recipe of keema kaleji in English here. 


Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. For more authentic and experimental recipes, do stay tuned to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.
 

