Rice is one of the staple foods of our cuisine. Easy to prepare, rice is a versatile food ingredient and can be mixed/cooked with anything - from veggies to chicken and to even milk and sugar. You can throw in any vegetable, masala or meat, and plain rice will turn into a wholesome meal. However, there's one thing that often troubles us while cooking rice is that they always stick to the pan. You might have tried greasing your pan with excess oil or butter but still, you cannot prevent the rice from sticking. And when that happens, we all know the struggle of scratching out the sticky rice from the bottom. So, if you also find yourself in the same situation every now and then, fret not, we have just the solution you need!





Here we bring you a quick and easy tip by celebrity Chef Kunal Kapoor, where he explains how to avoid your rice from sticking into a pan. He posted this video on Instagram under his series "Kunal's Tips and Tricks" and wrote "I know many of you struggle with rice sticking to the pan while making fried rice. So, here is a simple solution."





In his solution, the chef first told his followers to first heat the pan on very high heat. Then add in some oil and keep it till it becomes smoky. Then in a separate bowl, take the oil out. Lastly, heat the pan again. This way, the pan will become non-stick for a while.

With this easy trick, you can cook both rice and noodles without them sticking inside the pan! Take a look at the chef's video here:





While this was just one tip to prevent the rice from sticking. We have some other tips that can help you cook rice like a pro. Read them below:

3 Tips To Prevent Rice From Sticking | 3 Easy Tips To Cook Rice:

1. Place the rice in a mesh strainer and rinse it in cold water in the sink. This will help to remove the layer of starch from the rice, which makes it sticky.





2. When you stir the rice, starch is released, making it sticky. So, keep the lid on the rice container and don't stir it too much. Let it rest before scooping out.





3. Keep the lid on the pot and move it to a burner that isn't on. Allow the rice to sit for 5 to 10 minutes to absorb more of the steam from the cooking process. Without the lid, your rice could end up burning and sticking down.





So, try out these tricks and let us know which one worked for you!