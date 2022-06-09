The very idea of North Indian food instantly reminds us of butter chicken, kadhai paneer, naan and kulchas. While our focus is always on those delicious gravy-based delicacies, but we also can't deny that they seem incomplete without some breads by the side. Tandoori roti, butter naan, laccha paratha, pyaaz kulcha and more - we find an extensive range of breads in North Indian food culture. And let's agree- each of these breads go very well with the hearty butter chicken, saag, paneer makhani et al. Taking our love for Indian breads a step ahead, we found this amazing aloo kulcha recipe that wins our hearts with its delicious taste and soft texture. The best part is, you can have aloo kulcha as is, with just some chutney by the side.





If you are wondering what aloo kulcha is, then let us tell you, it is a delicious twist to the classic soft and fluffy kulcha. here, kulcha is stuffed with spicy aloo masala, making it taste oh-so-delicious! If you are familiar with making parathas at home, then preparing this kulcha will be super easy for you. Let's take a look.

Aloo Kulcha Recipe: How To Make Street-Style Aloo Kulcha:

For the kulcha, you'll need to prepare the dough and the stuffing separately and then combine the two together to make this delicious kulcha.











In a mixing bowl take whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking soda, sugar and salt or as required. Pour yoghurt and oil, and start mixing it gently. Now add the water to knead a soft dough. Let it rest for at least 2 hours.











For the masala, mash boiled potatoes and season it with chopped green chilies, red chili powder, dried mango powder, garam masala powder and coriander leaves. Mix this till the masala is combined.











Roll the dough into a circle. Place the masala in the centre. Close the dough with the masala inside it. Now roll it again. Cook the kulcha on a ghee-laden tawa, make sure it is nice and crisp.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Aloo Kulcha.











Sounds delicious, right?! Make this crispy aloo kulcha at home and tell us how you liked it in the comments section below.